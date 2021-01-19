Katie McGlynn filmed herself having a smear test on Lorraine.

The 27-year-old left Coronation Street last October when her character lost her battle with cervical cancer.

In a bid to stop women suffering the same fate, Katie decided to promote awareness during an appearance on Lorraine on Tuesday (January 19).

To mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, the actress allowed cameras in to the room while she had her test.

Katie McGlynn has a smear test on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine?

“Cervical screenings are the best way to protect against cervical cancer,” said the star.

“But many of us are still too shy, too scared, too embarrassed to go for our appointment.

“Well lucky for you, I am on my way to the hospital to get my smear test to prove to you all that there is nothing to worry about.”

Katie’s doctor told the star that she is doing a “brilliant” thing by raising awareness.

“I think it is a brilliant thing that you are doing. There is a lot of misinformation out there that these types of procedures aren’t happening during the Covid crisis,” she explained.

“But actually, while it might be more to get your appointment, it is still really important that you attend for your routine screening.”

Katie wants viewers to get checked more often (Credit: ITV)

What else did Katie McGlynn say?

Katie then urged viewers to not miss any future appointments.

She said: “Ladies, if any of you have had your cervical screening invitation, please make sure you go. It is so important. It could save your life.

“I would strongly urge anyone who isn’t at high risk, who is able to go for the smear test, if they have the invitation, they should definitely go.”

She added: “The embarrassment side really shouldn’t take over. The doctors see it day in day out. They are really not looking at the aesthetics, it’s a very clinical operation that is done in like two minutes.”

Katie left Coronation Street last year (Credit: ITV)

Why did Katie McGlynn leave Corrie?

Katie said last year that she had planned to quit the soap years ago but was convinced to stay.

Producer Kate Oates then promised her the cervical cancer storyline.

She told Fabulous magazine: “I’d just turned 24 and was on this big show, but I wasn’t doing much. I felt a bit lost. I’d come from a lot of drama at my previous job on Waterloo Road, where I was getting big, challenging storylines left, right and centre.

“I didn’t feel Sinead was reaching her full potential, and unless something really bad happened to her I didn’t think there was anywhere for her to go. She was too sweet, her life was very normal and I wasn’t sure about what to do.”

