Loose Women viewers were “disgusted” after the panel discussed the idea of couples using twin loos next to each other.

The very thought of doing their business in front of their partners was enough to put viewers off their lunches.

Brenda wasn’t keen on the idea of twin loos (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s panel comprised Christine Lampard, Carol McGiffin, Brenda Edwards and Nadia Sawalha.

And the topical discussion soon turned to the news that Meghan Trainor and her husband have twin toilets… right next to each other.

Carol said: “That’s not right.”

Nadia added: “It’s the only place you could get on your own, even if your husband’s driving you mad.

“Why would you want to take them with you?

“I think it’s disgusting,” Carol continued, laughing. “I’m totally against it.”

Oh my good god! No way would I sit on the toilet next to my husband sitting on his 🤢🤮 #LooseWomen — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) October 14, 2021

People who think it’s a good idea to have two toilets side by side are the same people who have joint Facebook accounts 🤣 #LooseWomen — Claire Leahy (@claireleahy1680) October 14, 2021

I will not be defecating whilst my wife reciprocates on a matching toilet next to me thank you! #LooseWomen If she needs to go she can wait until I am finished tbh!! — Bob Kool (@whoknows_bob) October 14, 2021

How did viewers react to the idea?

And Carol wasn’t the only one.

Viewers also thought the idea of doing their business with their partners sitting next to them was not a nice idea.

One said: “I will not be defecating whilst my wife reciprocates on a matching toilet next to me thank you!

“#LooseWomen If she needs to go she can wait until I am finished tbh!!”

Another exclaimed: “Oh my good god! No way would I sit on the toilet next to my husband sitting on his [sick emoji].”

A third added: “That’s disgusting, not to mention creepy.”

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself – Céline Dion

What did Meghan put online?

Meghan shocked her 8.9 million followers when she posted a video showing the twin loos… with her sitting on her own.

And yes, we said sitting.

She captioned the video: “POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other.”

One follower said: “HOW DOES SOMEONE LOOK GOOD ON A TOILET?”

Another hilariously said: “I’m not [bleeping] with anyone else but the cats.”

A third winced: “I love you Meghan, but this ain’t right.”