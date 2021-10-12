Loose Women: Linda Robson urged to see a doctor as she admits to wetting herself

Linda Robson made a surprising confession on Loose Women today (October 12).

ITV viewers turned into the show only to find out Linda had just returned from a rather wild holiday.

It turns out the Birds of a Feather star was filming a new TV show abroad with her pal, Lesley Joseph.

However, while they got up to some wild activities, all the fun ended up taking its toll on poor Linda.

Linda Robson’s soggy holiday!

She told the rest of the Loose Women panel: “I’ve been to Portugal, with my friend Lesley Joseph. We did parasailing, go-karts, cooking and swimming. We did everything.

“And we did a water park, it was so lovely just getting away from you lot! It’s for a show that’s coming early next year. It was 19 days away.

However, it turns out Linda ended up doing something mortifying while at the water park.

“I had a bit of an accident,” confessed the actress.

“We all got on a rubber dingy down a water slide. When it got to the top of the wall, I couldn’t hold on any longer and so when we got to the bottom the dingy landed on top of me along with three other people.

As the panel laughed, Linda then exclaimed: “I actually wet myself!”

Linda’s Loose Women co-stars sounded shocked, and viewers felt the same, with one tweeting: “Why does Linda keep telling people she wets herself? She needs to see the GP #LooseWomen”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Linda confessed that her health troubles almost sparked a divorce.

She revealed that when she contracted COVID it put her entire relationship with hubby Mark Dunford at risk.

Speaking about their relationship to Bella, Linda said: “We’re happy most of the time. I think we nearly got divorced when I got COVID in January and he was stuck in a hotel for a week.”

However, thankfully they managed to battle through.

Linda went on to add that Mark spent his time “looking after her” and made sure to always wear gloves and a mask when visiting her home to help take care of her.

