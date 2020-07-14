Loose Women: Vegan dog debate leaves viewers fuming

Loose Women debated dogs going vegan today (Tuesday, July 14) and it left many watching at home pretty angry.

It comes after Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton announced that his puppy is now on a plant-based diet. Lewis claims it has made Roscoe's fur much softer and his swollen paws healed.

Today's Loose Women anchor Andrea McLean then revealed 35 per cent of pet owners have said they'd consider putting their pets on a vegan diet.

The panel weren't sure about a vegan diet for dogs (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers fed up with Eamonn and Ruth's bickering

Loose Women asks if it's dangerous to make your dog vegan

She asked the other ladies, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and Brenda Edwards whether they thought the idea was dangerous.

Nadia said her dogs love raw chicken and meat, and when they go out walking they always have a "cow trachea" in their mouths.

Brenda, who has cats, said her pets like their meat.

Denise felt there was "no doubt" that dogs prefer meat. But she said her friend has put her dog on a vegan diet to help cure its arthritis. She also revealed dogs on a vegan diet can live until their 20s.

Nadia and Denise had differing views on veganism (Credit: ITV)

Nadia challenged that it was shop-bought dog food that was the problem rather than actual meat.

Andrea read out a statement from a canine nutrition expert, Anna Ware, who said she doesn't believe in it: "They're biologically and physiologically pre-programmed to eat meat."

And veterinary charity PDSA said: "Dogs are omnivores so they can eat both meat and plant-based food. It's important that no matter what diet you choose you have your dog's welfare at the heart of that decision."

The British Veterinary Association said: "It's possible that a dog can go on a vegan diet. We wouldn't recommend it as pets need a nutritionally balanced diet and it's very important before anyone considers changing their diet to consult a specialist vet."

It's cruel to make your dog vegan

The debate left viewers at home unhappy. A Loose Women poll run on Twitter saw 80 per cent of viewers vote that it is cruel to put your dog on a vegan diet.

Dogs by nature are carnivorous not herbivorous, don't force your veganism on to them, they don't have a choice, you do! #LooseWomen — David Mac 🏳️‍🌈 ♂️ (@maccad67) July 14, 2020

#LooseWomen It's cruel. Dogs need meat in their diet to be healthy and happy. If you insist on feeding your dog a vegan diet or a home cooked diet, get expert advice from a reputable and experienced vet. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧 (@suzysasha) July 14, 2020

Whilst people are talking about vegan dogs, quick reminder that cats are OBLIGATE CARNIVORES and CANNOT eat a vegan diet. They HAVE to have meat to be healthy #LooseWomen — Casper (@casperthegh0st) July 14, 2020

Unless your dog or any other of your pets have stated that they’d like to become vegan then it’s seems pretty abusive of people to impose their beliefs on them. People like that shouldn’t have pets because they’re just being cruel #LooseWomen — BFC82 (@BC8212) July 14, 2020

I 100% agree with the ethics of veganism. Forcing an animal to go against their natural diet is cruelty. If strict vegans want a pet get one that doesn't naturally eat meat #LooseWomen — Lisa (@PurpleAutumn) July 14, 2020

It’s cruel to make your pet vegan #LooseWomen — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) July 14, 2020

'Just buy a rabbit'

Some felt it was pushing your own ideas on the dog and suggested those pet owners bought an animal that was already a herbivore, such as a rabbit.

If you wanna put your pet on a vegan diet then buy a frickin’ rabbit! #LooseWomen 😡 — Samantha Jane Grimes (@Grimezee) July 14, 2020

I 100% agree with the ethics of veganism. Forcing an animal to go against their natural diet is cruelty. If strict vegans want a pet get one that doesn't naturally eat meat #LooseWomen — Lisa (@PurpleAutumn) July 14, 2020

Read more: This Morning viewers split over sexism debate

There was a lone voice who said their dog was a vegan...

My Dogs are vegan and go CRAZY for fresh veg. No innocent animals are hurt in the process. Not sure in the wild that a dog would rip a cows Throat out and eat it Nadia 😂 #LooseWomen — Heather O 🌱 (@hevmul) July 14, 2020

Loose Women continues weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

Is it cruel to put your dog on a vegan diet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.