Loose Women today (November 29) saw all the panelists come under fire from viewers thanks to comments made on the show.

Some viewers even went so far as to brand the stars of the hit ITV talk show “hypocrites”.

Janet made a confession on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw the panelists discuss whether or not they like surprises.

It was during this discussion that Janet Street-Porter made a remark that got her in a bit of hot water with viewers.

“I like surprises,” Janet confessed during the discussion. “There’s only one that I didn’t like – when my husband turned up and I was having an affair with someone.”

The audience burst into laughter as Janet jokingly rolled her eyes. “That’s the worst surprise of my life,” she remarked.

“Right, the less said about that the better,” Jane Moore said, smirking.

The audience and the panelists seemed to find Janet’s confession funny, however, viewers had other opinions.

Some viewers actually defended Matt (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam panelists on Loose Women today

Perhaps usually, Janet’s comments about her affair would have been ignored by viewers.

However, yesterday, the 75-year-old made a comment about Matt Hancock that viewers didn’t forget about – and they used it to slam her today.

During yesterday’s show, Janet said: “Over the last few days, I’ve been living on tenterhooks because of Matt Hancock’s proximity to women. Thank goodness he didn’t win.”

Viewers remembered her comments today and took to Twitter to not only slam her but her fellow panelists too.

Viewers were unhappy that Matt was being criticised by Janet for having an affair when she had had one herself. They were also unhappy that the Loose Women laughed when Janet spoke about her affair, yet condemned Matt for his.

“I like JSP but why is it okay for her to have extramarital affairs but Matt Hancock can’t? I’m no fan of his but it’s a bit hypocritical,” one viewer tweeted.

“That’s right ALL laugh and joke about Porter’s affair….but criticise Matt Hancock over his ….Hypocrites!” another said.

“Hypocrisy from someone else that likes to scream and shout,” a third said of Janet.

“And she has the cheek to mention it [her affair] on today’s show and laugh it off. [Bleep] you Janet,” another wrote.

Janet has been criticised for her comments about Matt before (Credit: ITV)

Janet’s comments about Matt come under fire

This isn’t the first time Janet has been criticised for her comments about Matt recently.

Earlier this month, she confessed that if she was in the jungle, she would have “physically assaulted” him.

“I’m just increasingly angry with him,” Janet said. “Not less because he’s getting them food.”

It’s a good job I wasn’t in the jungle this time because if I had been round that campfire and he’d walked in, I would have either physically assaulted him or I would have to leave,” she then said.

Viewers slammed her at the time.

“Laughing at JSP saying she would assault him? Imagine if a man said he wanted to assault her! Hypocrites,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why is it okay for Janet to say she would physically assault Matt & gets a laugh from the panel & audience?” another asked.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.