Loose Women today (Tuesday, November 1) saw Linda Robson make a “disgusting” confession that left viewers horrified.

Many a fan of the show took to Twitter after Linda’s revolting revelation to slam the star.

Linda made a very controversial confession on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson’s disgusting confession on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Linda make a rather “disgusting” confession.

Her revelation came during a segment where the panelists discussed how often they tell a lie.

New research has found that Brits lie on average 34 times a day – a stat that horrified the audience.

Linda then confessed that she does lie about how much she spends on “stupid extravagant things” like candles.

“I love a candle. A nice candle,” she said.

“Because I like the house to smell nice,” she continued. “And disinfectant as well. I spend a lot of money on disinfectant.”

As Brenda Edwards pulled a face and the audience laughed, Linda explained why she spends so much on these things.

“The house has to smell nice. And I’ve got a little dog that’s a year old and she has little accidents on the stairs,” she explained.

Linda’s confession didn’t go down well with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Linda’s confession on Loose Women today

Viewers were taken aback by Linda’s confession, with many horrified at it.

“Bet Linda’s gaff stinks like the hyena house at London Zoo, dogs peeing everywhere,” one viewer tweeted.

“No wonder she needs candles and disinfectant.”

“Maybe take the dog out to have a [bleep] Linda,” another suggested.

“Oh, Linda fgs! [sick emoji],”a third groaned.

“So Linda covers up the smell of dog wee with nice smelling stuff,” another wrote.

“How is this Linda woman still on our TV, she is so out of touch with the real world,” a fifth ranted.

Linda makes bizarre confession

This isn’t the first bizarre confession that Linda has made recently.

During a recent chat with The Sun, the star revealed that she once accidentally superglued her breasts to the bonnet of her car.

Linda revealed that the incident kicked off when her wing mirror fell off when she was driving.

Rather than taking the car to the garage, Linda decided to fix the wing mirror herself.

She explained that she ran to the local corner shop once she got home to buy some superglue.

“Then I superglued the wing mirror back on and leaned on it with my breasts and then my breasts got stuck to the wing mirror,” she said.

“I swear to God, I’m not making it up. Then I shouted to the kids: ‘Get me some scissors,'” she continued.

“I was leaning over and the T-shirt I was wearing was totally stuck to them, so we had to cut the T-shirt off to free me.”

