Loose Women viewers weren’t happy today over a segment about nits.

Kaye Adams, Sunetra Sarker, Nadia Sawalha and Judi Love made up the panel for Friday’s show as they discussed many subjects.

However, one segment saw them discuss whether the ‘nit nurse’ should be brought back.

Judi was all of us watching the segment! (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Kaye admitted: “I know you already think I’m weird but I loved taking nits out of my kids’ hair.”

She then demonstrated how she would do it, explaining: “You would get really cheap conditioner, you slick it back and then you go through it.

“I loved just scraping it off and I would see them all. If I got a lot of them I would go ‘yeah!'”

Kaye brought on a jar of nits (Credit: ITV)

Sunetra then revealed her mum’s method – which was doing it with her hands!

She said: “She would just wet your hair and she’d go through with her fingers one by one and crunch with her back of her fingernails!”

Nadia exclaimed: “You must have been there days!”

Sunetra admitted: “I remember just losing the will to live,” before doing the sounds of her mum ‘crunching’ the nits.

Sunetra explained how her mum would get rid of nits from her hair (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams on Loose Women

But things took a turn when Kaye brought on a glass containing nits!

Sunetra asked: “Who is keeping nits?! I come to work and I don’t expect to be faced with a jar of nits!”

A close-up was then shown of a few nits.

Kaye said: “I’m very proud of us for getting live nits. They were provided by hair force clinics.”

They even played a game called ‘Nit or Not’ where they had to answer questions about nits.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the segment and complained on Twitter.

One person said: “Eating my lunch and they decide to talk about head lice on Loose Women. Put me right off. Cheers.”

Another wrote: “@loosewomen Aaaawww Kaye I’m itching like mad now please put thems nits away.”

A third added: “I’m proper scratching here with them talking about nits #LooseWomen.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12:30pm.

