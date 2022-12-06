Desperate Loose Women viewers today issued a plea to ITV bosses after Jill Scott appeared on the show.

Jill was recently branded Queen of the Jungle after she walked home as the winner of this year’s I‘m A Celebrity.

Fellow campmate Charlene White hosted today’s show. As a result, they both shared anecdotes of what life was really like in the jungle.

Charlene recalled a “beautiful” moment with Jill and the camp.

Loose Women today: Charlene and Jill reminisce

Speaking to Jill, Charlene said: “There were so many bits that weren’t shown but I think one of the most beautiful moments of us as campmates was when you and Owen [Warner] created the jungle 11.

“You gave us all our positions on the football field and what was amazing was that Jill made football shirts out of origami with the bags that our rice and beans came in.

“We all had our own little shirts with our names on them that you made using charcoal from the fire with our numbers on them and it was that attention to detail that gave us a great camp experience which was amazing.”

Jill said: “When I realised there were 11 in camp straight away I was like: ‘We’ve got a football team.’ We gave all the campmates their own little shirt.”

Their sharing of stories clearly entertained viewers at home, who loved seeing Jill back on TV.

Viewers make plea to ITV

Numerous fans rushed to social media and issued a plea to ITV. It turns out many want her to join the panel!

“Get rid of Charlene and give Jill the job #LooseWomen,” urged one viewer, while another said: “Gutted that I missed this, come back!”

Another said: “I hate Loose Women but watching it today for Jill!”

However, others argued Jill should have bigger plans in her sights, saying: “Jill won’t be a Loose Woman. She’s the next female football pundit”.

Charlene and Jill’s secret pact

Meanwhile, Jill also appeared on the show last week. However, she wasn’t actually in the studio and instead appeared via video link.

During her chat, Charlene revealed that she and Jill and made a secret pact at the start of the show.

Charlene told them: “Myself, Jill and Babatunde were the first to meet when we did our challenge.

“So Jill and I made a pact that if she needed the toilet in the night she would wake me up and if I needed the toilet I would wake her up.

“So on that first night, for whatever reason, we drank so much water during the day, and all we were doing was weeing.

“Several times in the night we were waking each other up so we could go to the toilet together,” she added.

