I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Mike Tindall kept tight-lipped about the royal family during his time in the jungle – and now the reasons behind this have been revealed.

Charlene White returned to the Loose Women panel today after her I’m A Celebrity stint.

She only got back from Australia yesterday (November 20), but put her jetlag aside to return to work.

And she couldn’t wait to dish the gossip, revealing some surprising things about Mike and Zara Tindall.

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Mike’s right royal decision

While he was in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Mike proved how down-to-earth he is.

His wife Zara is 20th in line to the throne.

Mike discussed details of their third child’s birth, but stopped short at revealing too much about the other royals.

Denise Welch, Linda Robson and Carol McGiffin were also on the Loose Women panel to hear all about it.

And Charlene explained why Mike was so guarded when it came to the subject.

He doesn’t want to cause any problems or reveal anything and so we just didn’t ask him to be honest.

Dressed in a bold orange dress, she told the panel: “We genuinely wouldn’t have survived without him.”

Denise then asked if there were any bits “we didn’t see” about the royal family on TV.

“No, because he’s very respectful of the family – there’s bits and pieces he would tell us – but that is his family.

“He doesn’t want to cause any problems or reveal anything and so we just didn’t ask him to be honest.”

Zara is the second eldest child of Princess Anne and Captan Mark Phillips.

She and Mike have three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

What else did Charlene reveal about the royal couple?

Charlene also dished the gossip on a boozy night out she shared with Mike and his wife.

At one of their string of dinners together things became a little raucous.

Furthermore, Charlene got a sneak peak at just how down to earth The Queen’s granddaughter is.

She revealed: “We had a very raucous night out thrown by Mike and Zara.

‘Zara is definitely one of us!’

Furthermore she said that the royal wasn’t afraid to let her hair down.

Also, she told how Zara had struggled to walk in her heels and decided to ditch the uncomfortable footwear.

What else did Charlene dish about?

Charlene also revealed a naked liaison involving two other celeb campmates.

Viewers weren’t shown the scene, which happened in the shower with Sue Cleaver and Boy George.

They were trying to scrub off the stench of offal from a trial.

The ITV News presenter confessed: “I’ve seen all of Sue’s bits, she’s seen mine and it was wasted on Boy George!

“I can’t believe I was naked in front of Boy George, I’m so sorry!”

