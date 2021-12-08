Loose Women viewers took to Twitter today over Laila Morse’s appearance, all making the same complaint.

Former EastEnders actress Laila appeared on the show to talk about appearing in ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty.

What were viewers saying about Laila Morse’s appearance?

Laila, 76, joined Loose Women presenters Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Janet Street-Porter and Jane Moore.

Laila Morse appearing on Loose Women (Credit ITV)

She was talking about her appearance on Strictly: The Real Full Monty, to raise awareness of cancer.

But the stilted conversation left viewers wondering if there was somewhere else she’d rather be.

Laila, who played Big Mo Harris in EastEnders, didn’t seem entirely forthcoming.

It’s just two dangly things.

One viewer tweeted: “They’re having to drag information our of Laila.”

Meanwhile, another agreed: “Poor Laila sounds like she really doesn’t want to be there.”

And another added: “Laila would rather be somewhere else I think.”

But one viewer wrote: “Great interview with Laila Morse. What a lovely lady. Very down to earth.”

What’s Strictly The Real Full Monty?

It’s a stage show which is choreographed by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and was held at the Blackpool Theatre.

Read more: EastEnders news: Laila Morse hits back at claims she’s been ‘axed’ as Big Mo

Laila was joined on stage by former Strictly Come Dancing professionals James and Ola Jordan, Blue’s Duncan James and Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine.

Actress Laila Morse (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Also Love Islanders Demi Jones and Teddy Soares and Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan star.

Property show host Martin Roberts and Welsh Olympian Colin Jackson completed the line-up of celebrity strippers.

It didn’t phase Laila, who said: “It’s just two dangly things.”

However, despite hours of rehearsals, the actress almost didn’t make it onto the stage.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I sprained my ankle the morning before we filmed it. I went over on it during the final rehearsal, so I couldn’t do the dancing.

Read more: Love Island’s Teddy set top bare all on Strictly The Real Full Monty

“I couldn’t really stand on it, so ­Ashley said I couldn’t take part. I said ‘But that’s what I’ve come to do. I’ll find some way to get on that stage’.

So they came up with the idea of a wheelchair and decorated it with ­sparkly stuff.

So I went on stage, I just couldn’t dance.

Laila added: “When it came to the strip I sat there in my outfit with my feathers in the wheelchair and took my top off!”

Strictly: The Real Full Monty airs on December 13 and 14 at 9pm on ITV.

Are you excited about watching Strictly Real Full Monty? Have your say over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.