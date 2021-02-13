EastEnders fans demanded actress Laila Morse stay on the square after news broke that she was leaving earlier this week.

According to reports, Laila‘s contract is “coming to an end” and “execs agreed” it was a good time to “write her out”.

However, now the actress herself has hit back at the reports, insisting the decision to say goodbye to Big Mo was entirely hers.

Laila Morse has revealed she will be back after EastEnders fans reacted to the news she was leaving the show (Credit: BBC)

What did Laila Morse say about the EastEnders news?

Speaking to Metro, she revealed her reasons for leaving EastEnders.

Laila has decided to leave Blighty for sunnier shores and a new life in Spain.

She revealed: “I made the decision a while ago that I wanted to move to Spain so I let the team know that was my plan.”

Well I haven’t gone yet! And hopefully it won’t be long before she is back again causing trouble.

Laila also revealed that producers said they would “love to have me come back now and again”.

Will Big Mo be leaving the square for good?

Laila confirmed that when Big Mo does leave, it most definitely won’t be the last we see of her.

She said: “It has also been lovely to see how much Big Mo means to many people. So for those thinking Big Mo will be gone forever, I can tell you that is not the case.”

Laila has played Big Mo on and off for 20 years (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

How long has Laila been in the soap?

Laila has played Big Mo – the head of the Slater family – since September 2000.

Known for her dodgy Del Boy-like deals, the character has come and gone over the years.

And it appears the same will happen this time, with Laila flying back from Spain when storylines allow.

She also teased some “trouble” ahead of her exit.

“Well I haven’t gone yet! And hopefully it won’t be long before she is back again causing trouble…,” she quipped.

