Love Island’s Teddy set to bare all on ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty

Love Island 2021 star Teddy Soares will be stripping naked for the ITV series Strictly The Real Full Monty.

No, really. Just take a moment to fully digest what you just read. Life is good.

The Strictly-themed show will see a group of celebs bare-all in the name of raising awareness about testicular cancer.

It seems pretty clear one of the Full Monty producers is a big — emphasis on the word big — fan of Love Island.

Teddy is set to star in ITV’s The Real Full Monty (Credit: ITV)

Teddy ‘to star’ in The Real Full Monty

They no doubt remembered when Teddy’s girlfriend, Faye, who, when she took a breather from yelling at anything in the villa that dared move, made an X-rated confession about the hunky islander.

To refresh your memories, during a conversation with Millie about the previous night’s antics, Faye said: “Oh my god, it’s huge.”

Read more: The Real Full Monty On Ice: Tom Parker admits it was ‘tough to watch’ as he battles brain tumour

And no, she wasn’t talking about Jake’s ego.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Ashley Banjo is back with a band to lead a brand-new line-up of brave celebrities ready to take the strip to a whole new level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Soares (@teddy_soares)

“Bringing old glitz and glamour to the all-new super-sized strip, this is a Monty glitter ball dance extravaganza!”

Teddy will be joined by fellow Love Island star Demi Jones, who revealed she was battling thyroid cancer earlier this year.

Demi recently bravely opened up about her diagnosis.

Read more: The Real Full Monty On Ice: Jamie Lomas ‘rolls eyes’ at Jake Quickenden as fans spot tension

She told The Zeze Mills Show: “When I first found out it could be cancerous, I was in shock and I was crying.

“I went on social media, and I shouldn’t have done that because I hadn’t even told my family yet.

Doctors originally told Demi that her lump was harmless, before realising they were wrong.

“If I’d listened to the doctors then I might be sitting here now not knowing I had cancer inside me.

“I’ve felt scared and angry. I went for a coffee the other day with a friend and said ‘Why me? I don’t know anyone my age who has got cancer’. But I’m lucky, my cancer is treatable.”

Are you excited to check out Teddy’s talents? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.