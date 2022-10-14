Loose Women today (Friday, October 14) saw Joe Swash make an appearance on the show to discuss his new cookbook.

However, viewers weren’t impressed, with many having the same thing to say about the star.

Joe appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Joe make an appearance on the show.

The former EastEnders star was on the show to discuss his new cookbook, Joe’s Kitchen.

“We’re so lucky in this game that we get to try different things, and things that we’re not particularly good at,” Joe said.

“I just like giving things a go, you know?” he continued. “And I know the kids are watching, so it’s nice to set a good example.”

Joe then went on to speak about how his new cookbook is coming out at a similar time to Stacey Solomon‘s book.

“It’s not a competition, it’s the fact we’ve got to get out and do a bit of publicity for the book,” he said.

“Getting away from the kids is hard enough,” he joked. “Stacey’s done hers [publicity] last week, I’m doing mine this week.”

Viewers had a very similar thing to say about Joe (Credit: ITV)

Viewers make same comment about Joe on Loose Women today

Upon hearing Joe’s news about his cookbook on Loose Women today, viewers took to Twitter to discuss.

They all had a very similar thing to say too – why has Joe released a cookbook? If they had forgotten that he had won Celebrity MasterChef last year, they didn’t say.

“How the [bleep] has Joe Swash got a cookbook?” one incredulous viewer tweeted.

“Seriously. Joe Swash. Cooking?,” another wrote.

“Same old faces doing the rounds on ITV, another cookbook is exactly what the world needs,” a third said.

“The pushing of all these books is ridiculous. Would somebody please think of the trees,” another viewer tweeted.

“You can tell the festive season is looming. These celebs, nothing better to do will be ‘writing a book’. Joe Swash/cooking, his wife Stacey/household tips, FFS. He cooks for his kids, yeah, so do thousands of men,” a fifth ranted.

Kaye dispelled rumours of tension between This Morning and Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye addresses rumours

Last night (Thursday, October 13) saw the National Television Awards take place.

Loose Women was up against This Morning for the Best Daytime TV Show award. However, it was This Morning that came out on top.

As the camera panned to the Loose Women, the panelists could be seen looking pretty unimpressed.

However, Kaye Adams assured Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning that they had been cheering for them when they won the award.

“Congratulations, by the way, we were cheering for you,” she told the pair.

Kelly Holmes, however, had a different reaction, confessing that she’d sworn when Loose Women lost.

