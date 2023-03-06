On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter has issued a plea towards Prince Harry amid the news of King Charles’ Coronation.

It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan have been officially invited by King Charles to attend his Coronation.

However, the question of whether Harry and Meghan will attend still hangs in the air, as neither of them have confirmed that they are going to the ceremony.

So will Harry decide to attend his father’s special event?

Janet Street-Porter makes plea to Prince Harry on Loose Women

Janet joined Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards on Loose Women today.

Talking on the panel, the presenters discussed whether Harry and Meghan will attend the King’s Coronation now that the Prince has an invite.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation”.

But will they actually attend?

What I would say to Harry is ‘do it for dad!’

During the discussion, Janet claimed that it was polite for the pair to RSVP straight away.

She revealed: “I think if you get a very formal invitation, which this is. We all know the date, we all know that a massive amount of arrangements and security and everything else has to be put in place.

“There is so much to arrange, I just think it’s polite to say immediately yes or no.”

Janet then went on to issue a plea to the Duke of Sussex.

The Loose Women star said ‘do it for dad’ before adding that Harry is ‘big enough’ to attend the Coronation for the sake of King Charles.

Janet said: “What I would say to Harry is ‘do it for dad!'”

Ruth then asked: “Do you think he should be there?”

Janet then repeated “do it for dad” while the studio audience cheered “yeah”.

She continued: “You might not want to but, you know, you’re big enough to do it for dad.”

