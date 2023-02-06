On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter shot down Linda Robson with a killer quip after being branded a ‘serial cheat’.

Monday’s (February 6) agenda included a discussion about trust amid tabloid claims about Vanessa Feltz’s relationship.

It was reported yesterday (Sunday January 5) that Vanessa is “heartbroken” after breaking up with singer fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

And the This Morning agony aunt also told fans on Instagram she couldn’t see any way back for them.

She said: “It’s clear that it’s over and and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.”

Host Ruth Langsford asked today’s Loose Women panellists whether they agreed with Vanessa’s approach.

Linda Robson considered it to be accurate.

“I think once you’ve lost the trust, you don’t want to live life like that, do you?” Linda said.

“You want to live life knowing you can trust your partner if they go out. You’re not worried where he’s going, or who he’s meeting or whatever.”

Then, a little pointedly, she turned to her left and said: “What about you Janet?”

‘Serial cheater!’

“Janet’s looking a bit sheepish,” Ruth joined in as Dame Kelly Holmes made out like she was totally bewildered.

“I’m a guilt-free zone,” Janet insisted with a grin.

But then, out of frame, Linda – as if prompted – squawked: “Serial cheater!”

Janet, however, coolly corrected her: “Serial monogamist… they kind of overlapped a bit, that was all.”

As the studio audience whooped and collapsed into laughter, Linda asked Dame Kelly: “Don’t you know about her past?”

“I think most of the world knows about my four marriages… many affairs… toyboys… being caught in the back of a taxi…,” Janet interjected as audience continued to guffaw uproariously.

Dame Kelly then quizzed Janet about whether she had done what she said she did due to boredom.

Janet, however, rattled off a list of qualities she was apparently more interested in.

“Successful, look good, decent money,” she began before giggling herself.

“There’s a woman in the front row who’s going to have an incident!” Janet noted at one particularly hearty laugher.

Janet was also asked whether she had ever been “forgiven”.

She went on to recall: “One of my husbands caught me in the boot of a car, fleeing from a restaurant with my boyfriend.

“He rang up the next day and said he wanted to get divorced on Monday.

“And I thought about it all day Sunday: ‘You know what, we’ve had a good run for our money’.”

Janet continued on Loose Women, saying how she went on to tell her husband at the time that she decided she didn’t want his forgivenss.

“You’re perfectly entitled to divorce me,” she recounted a conversation they’d had.

“I behaved appallingly and it would be better for both of us if we got divorced.”

Janet added: “And in fact we got divorced and stayed friends. And I very much liked his next wife.”

Linda, however, seemed more curious about the size of the car boot Janet hid in.

