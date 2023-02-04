The Loose Women presenters are said to be embroiled in a pay row, with some “threatening to quit”, it’s been claimed.

According to the Mirror, some of the daytime show’s stars have been in talks with ITV bosses regarding their tax situations for several weeks.

Furthermore, the news outlet reckons three of Loose Women‘s biggest names have indicated they could quit if the issues aren’t resolved.

No stars have been identified as part of the tabloid report’s claims (Credit: YouTube)

Loose Women presenters ‘threaten to walk away’

The claims come as broadcaster ITV reportedly considers changes by HMRC to tax legislation.

The Mirror reports it is up to ITV to decide whether an on-screen role is deemed to be employed or self-employed for tax purposes from April 2021.

Additionally, the tabloid suggests some of those among Loose Women’s huge roster of panelists work on a freelance basis.

This could mean those unidentified individuals declaring themselves as self-employed to the taxman.

However, it seems a change could be in the offing for those stars that are affected.

‘They have all been self-employed for decades’

The Mirror goes on to claim some have been instructed to go on a PAYE contract.

And that could mean they will have to pay 40% on earnings between £50,271 and £150,000, plus National Insurance.

We’re talking about the big players.

That’s instead of complying with corporation tax at 19%.

A source is reported to have claimed: “They have all been self-employed for decades.

“Their accountants are saying no, they are self-employed… and are not going to go on PAYE.”

Could Loose Women panellists ‘quit the show’ over tax affair claims? (Credit: YouTube)

‘They’re so strict about it’

Additionally, a source is said to have alleged: “They’re so strict about it and we’re talking about the big players.”

ITV sources are also cited in the report when noting the broadcaster has communicated the change to all those concerned.

Assessments are said to be done on a “case-by-case basis”.

An ITV spokesperson told ED! today (February 4): “ITV complies with HMRC legislation when assessing the tax status of individuals.

“ITV will not comment on or disclose any individual’s specific circumstances.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

