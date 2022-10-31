Janet Street-Porter apologises to Kelle Bryan as she mistakes her for Brenda Edwards live on Loose Women

On Loose Women today, Janet Street-Porter mistook Kelle Bryan for Brenda Edwards live on air.

Though Janet quickly apologised, the viewers at home were not impressed.

Janet had a moment to forget on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter’s blunder on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Janet make an embarrassing blunder.

Towards the end of the show, Janet somehow managed to confuse her fellow co-star Kelle with her other co-star, Brenda.

The worst thing, however, was that Brenda wasn’t even on today’s show.

Janet’s moment to forget came during a segment where the Loose Women debated whether we should treat our plants like pets.

During the segment, there was a big plant sitting between Janet and Kelle. At one point, Janet decided to move the plant.

“Sorry Brenda, I can’t see you…,” Janet said.

“Brenda?!” Kelle exclaimed as the audience fell into hysterics.

“I’m so sorry, Kelle,” Janet said as Kelle laughed. “I’ve committed the ultimate sin. Please let me give you this plant.”

“I gave her so many lovely comments [during the break] and now she’s calling me Brenda,” Kelle laughed.

Kelle saw the funny side, unlike some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today viewers react

It was clear that Kelle saw the funny side of Janet’s blunder – mainly due to the fact that she was falling about with laughter.

However, some viewers didn’t see the funny side and took to Twitter to slam Janet.

“Janet just had a senior moment when she called Kelle… Brenda,” one viewer joked.

“Oh dear Janet you’re in the deepest of [bleep] now,” another tweeted.

“Janet calling Kelly, Brenda [grimacing emoji],” a third wrote.

However, some viewers saw the funny side too, like Kelle.

“Loose Women is always better when Janet is on,” one viewer tweeted.

Linda swore during Friday’s episode of the show (Credit: ITV)

Linda makes foul-mouthed blunder

Friday’s (October 28) edition of the show wasn’t without incident either.

During the show, which was a Halloween special, the Loose Women dressed up as characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Linda Robson pulled the short straw and was forced to dress up as Humpty Dumpty. They then took part in a series of I’m A Celebrity-inspired eating challenges.

It was during one of these challenges – where she had to eat jellied eels – that Linda let slip the S-word.

“If there was any bad language in there, let me apologise for it,” Kaye Adams said at the end of the segment.

Some viewers clearly didn’t accept her apology.

“You can always rely on Linda to come out with something,” one viewer said.

“You can always trust potty mouth Linda to let loose,” another wrote.

“Linda Robson casually dropping the s-bomb there on #LooseWomen – and it took at least a minute for an apology,” a third tweeted.

