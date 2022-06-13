On Loose Women today, Charlene White and Jane Moore clashed as the panel debated Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

The pundits spoke over each other at one point as comparisons were made between how migrants are treated in Britain.

ITV newsreader Charlene highlighted how she feels the government regard Ukrainians differently from people from other areas.

But tabloid columnist Jane insisted some migrants travel for economic reasons, rather than fleeing war.

Frankie Bridge and Linda Robson were also on the Loose Women panel today (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Loose Women today

Pondering why the government seems to welcome families from Ukraine more than other nationalities, Charlene said: “It feels as though not all migrants are the same.

“We treat one sector migrants slightly different from another.”

Jane, however, maintained whether applicants had left countries blighted by conflict was key.

“Not all of them come from a war-torn country,” Jane intervened.

Jane Moore looks unimpressed (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

“Listen, if I lived in a country that was economically much more substandard than this one and I wanted a better life, I’d absolutely try and get in,” she continued.

“But a lot of them are not coming from war torn countries. They’re coming to get a better life, and I can’t blame them for that.”

As Jane continued with a point about whether such efforts are “to the detriment of people already living here”, she was cut off by Charlene.

Loose Woman Charlene White listens in (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Charlene on Loose Women

Charlene argued the trial scheme was a diversion by the government for other problems.

She said: “I think it’s really easy to blame those who have the quietest voices. It’s easy to blame them for the ills of society.

“Yes we are in a cost of living crisis, all those things, but it isn’t really the fault of the 28,000 people who arrived by boat last year.”

However, Jane replied: “Nobody is saying it’s their fault, what I’m saying is what is the solution?”

How viewers reacted

Viewers had mixed reactions to the segment on social media, with many suggesting the debate glossed over many details.

Nonetheless, there was support for both positions.

“@loosewomen The Rwanda scheme is absolutely appalling..inhumane & cruel.. imo,” tweeted one viewer.

Someone else wrote: “Yes Jane! @loosewomen talking a lot of sense on the Rwanda Scheme #LooseWomen.”

And someone else questioned whether the panelists were using terms such as ‘migrant’ accurately.

“@loosewomen your chat about the Rwanda policy ignores the economic growth migrants contribute which can be used on our public services!” one person objected.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

