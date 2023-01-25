Loose Women today (Wednesday, January 25) saw the panelists discuss government plans to raise the age of retirement by the end of the 2030s.

Gloria Hunniford was accused of making some “patronising” remarks by viewers, who weren’t happy at all.

Gloria talks retirement on Loose Women today

This week saw a report claim that the age of retirement in the UK could rise to 68 by the end of the 2030s.

This was a topic of discussion on Loose Women today, and Gloria had plenty to say about it.

“I do understand a lot of people look forward to their retirement.

“Playing their golf, going on holidays for three months, I understand that,” the 82-year-old said.

“But for me, I like work,” Gloria continued.

“It keeps the brain ticking over, at least, that’s my excuse anyway,” she added. “And I meet lovely people like you in the audience.”

“But for me, I like it. But it depends on what job you’re doing, whether you like your job, whether you don’t, whether you’re looking forward to your retirement or whether you’re not.”

Gloria slammed by Loose Women viewers today

As expected, Gloria’s comments didn’t go down well, with some viewer branding them “patronising”.

Some accused Gloria of not having a “clue” about the “real world”.

“Gloria is so patronising and no clue about working in the real world,” one Loose Women viewer tweeted.

Gloria is so patronising.

“Yes Gloria I imagine it’s very easy to continue working and not to retire when you get to pick and choose when you work,” another said.

“Gloria doesn’t exactly work though, she’s not on her feet 12 hrs a day 6 days a week,” a third wrote.

“Gloria keeps banging on about ‘work’ but what does she do apart from sit on that stool chatting [bleep] once a month?” another said.

Panelists behaviour come under fire

Today’s slamming of Gloria comes just the day after the panelists behaviour made some viewers feel queasy.

One of the debates during yesterday’s show centered around the microphones on Love Island picking up the contestants snogging.

As well as discussing snogging, the Loose Women panelists were tasked with recording themselves kissing their partners.

Only Katie Piper managed to record herself giving her husband a kiss.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the segment.

“Eurgh! It sounds like they’re unblocking the sink,” one viewer tweeted.

“Nobody wants to know how you kiss,” another wrote.

“Eeewww I’m trying to eat my lunch ffs,” a third groaned.

