Loose Women: Ruth Langsford forced to justify herself after remark to Janet Street-Porter

On Loose Women today, Ruth Langsford was forced to justify herself after making a comment to Janet Street-Porter.

The panellists discussed whether they would adopt their own friends on the ITV show.

However, Ruth left Janet speechless after she accidentally called her friends ‘very old’.

Ruth joined her co-stars Janet, Frankie Bridge and Kelle Bryan on Loose Women today, as the panellists discussed whether they would consider adopting their friends.

In the segment, Ruth mentioned a woman who took to the internet to find out if she could officially adopt her best friend.

The woman asked: “We’ve always considered ourselves each other’s family and we’re closer than many natural sisters. As a 50-year gift to our friendship, we would like to become legally sisters, is this possible?”

Talking about the topic, Ruth claimed: “I don’t know what the answer was actually, but it just made us think. Because you know, we said the expression like ‘you don’t choose your family’.”

But it was her comment about Janet‘s friends that lead Frankie to burst out laughing.

The Loose Women presenter then went on to say: “You’ve got very close friends Janet, very old friends.”

Shocked by what Ruth said, Janet exclaimed: “I’m not very old!”

Ruth was then forced to justify herself as she explained: “Friends you’ve had for many years.”

Luckily Janet understood where Ruth was coming from and replied: “Ah yes, thank you,” before adding: “I think it’s interesting because in the example you gave at the beginning she said ‘we’ve been friends for 50 years’. And I’ve got a lot of friends that I’ve been friends with 50 years.

“Having said that, if I adopted any of them, they’d have to put up with me and I’d have to put up with them all the time and I like seeing them and spending time with them but not 24 hours a day.”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

