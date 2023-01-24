Loose Women sparks backlash today as panellists’ behaviour comes under fire: ‘Trying to eat my lunch!’

A Loose Women discussion about sloppy kissing today (Tuesday January 24) sparked a backlash on Twitter as the show’s panellists’ behaviour came under fire from queasy viewers.

The snogging topic came up following some noisy smooching during a recent episode of Love Island.

Panellist Frankie Bridge had the ick over the squelching picked up by the reality show’s cast members’ microphones. She could not understand why producers didn’t turn down the volume.

Frankie Bridge didn’t want to share a recording of her kissing (Credit: ITV.com)

Janet Street-Porter meanwhile likened the heavy petting sounds to a sink plunger.

But Katie Piper caused the studio audience to gasp and cackle at her insistence that a kiss “requires a level of moisture” for operational reasons.

She went on to tell an unimpressed Frankie: “You’re sounding very dry.”

That caused Janet to interject: “She’s a human being, not a waste disposal unit.”

And as the audience roared with laughter, Janet deadpanned: “I’ve gone all funny.”

Katie Piper spoke about “a level of moisture” for kissing (Credit: ITV.com)

Kissing challenge

Host Ruth Langsford then explained that the panellists had been set a task of filming their own kisses in order to assess what they sound like during the programme.

However, not everybody took up the challenge.

Frankie dismissed getting involved, saying: “I couldn’t bear it, Ruth.”

And Ruth herself said she didn’t want to wake her hubby Eamonn Holmes when she was ready to record them.

Katie, however, did rise to the occasion. However, she claimed she secretly filmed her husband at 6am this morning as he was waking up.

“That’s not a snog,” she was told as the audio of a brief kiss was played.

Badger wasn’t keen (Credit: ITV.com)

When Janet was asked about her contribution, she revealed she had attempted to kiss her pet dog Badger.

However, Badger wasn’t interested.

“He had a better offer,” she said.

It seems Janet attempted to steal a kiss from Badger again, though.

This time, she reckons he tried to bite her nose off!

Janet Street Porter didn’t get a kiss from Badger (Credit: ITV.com)

How viewers reacted to Loose Women today

Several social media users made it clear they weren’t fans of the segment.

“Eurgh! It sounds like they’re unblocking the sink #LooseWomen,” one Twitter user wrote, echoing Janet.

Another tweeted, adding a vomiting emoji to their words: “Nobody wants to know how you kiss #LooseWomen.”

Eeewww I’m trying to eat my lunch.

And a third person posted: “Eeewww I’m trying to eat my lunch ffs #LooseWomen.”

Read more: Loose Women today: Katie Piper mortified over ‘x-rated’ remark to Nick Knowles

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.