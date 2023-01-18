On Loose Women today, Katie Piper revealed a moment with Nick Knowles which left her slightly mortified.

DIY SOS presenter Nick appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Loose Women to speak about his latest ventures.

During his appearance, Katie recalled a time when she bumped into Nick on holiday.

Nick and Katie laughed over the story (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Katie explained: “Shall I tell the story? OK, so we are both on holiday…

“We didn’t realise we were in the same resort and my husband said, ‘there’s Nick behind us.’

“Nick has done lots for my charity, I have known him for many years now haven’t I?”

She continued: “He has been a great friend to us all. [My husband] said ‘go and say hi to him’, and when I am on holiday I cover up because my face is a skin graft and I had a hat down to here, and sunglasses, with just a bikini.

Katie looked mortified over her mishap (Credit: ITV)

“And you were on the sun lounger, with your partner, both in swimwear.”

Nick replied: “Yeah.”

Katie went on: “I said ‘Nick, hiya’, and I don’t think you recognised me.”

You know when you don’t think before you speak.

Nick admitted: “Well if people aren’t where I think they should be… I could walk past my brother and not know him if he’s not in the right place.”

Katie said: “I said ‘Hi, it’s me, Katie Piper’ and he replied he didn’t recognise me, so I said: ‘Well we have never seen each other without our clothes on, have we?'”

Nick appeared on Wednesday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Katie, Nick and the rest of the panel burst into laughter over the blunder.

Katie added: “You know when you don’t think before you speak.”

Elsewhere, Nick opened up about the new series of his show Big House Clearout.

Read more: Loose Women: Katie Piper dealt fresh blow over ‘disrespectful’ remarks after backlash

He said: “This is like the third series now of this. When I first got offered this programme, everyone was suffering with clutter.

“Everyone’s thinking about how they could makeover their homes, how can you make the most of the space you live in.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.