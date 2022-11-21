Loose Women today saw The Chase star Mark Labbett appear on the show – and subsequently, be subjected to a “rude” comment from Gloria Hunniford.

Viewers weren’t happy with Gloria’s comment, with many taking to Twitter to slam the 82-year-old panellist.

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw quizzer Mark make an appearance on the show.

The Chaser was on the show to talk about his new book – Can You Beat The Beast?

However, Gloria switched the conversation to Mark’s appearance.

57-year-old Mark has dropped 10 stone in recent years and is looking noticeably slimmer.

Gloria pointed this out, saying: “I tell you what though, you are much thinner, you had a bit of a belly last time you were here.”

Others may have taken Gloria’s comment the wrong way, however, Mark just laughed (as did the audience).

“Hey, you know the rule, your good friends can be as rude to you as they like,” Mark said.

Mark then went on to reveal that he is now under 21 stone. At his heaviest, Mark was weighing 29 stone.

Gloria slammed on Loose Women today

However, viewers weren’t happy with Gloria’s comment, with many branding it “rude”.

A number of unhappy viewers took to Twitter to vent.

“Did Gloria really just say that to Mark Labbett?” one viewer tweeted.

“Imagine the uproar if a guy said to a woman, ‘you had a bit of a belly last time you were on,'” another said.

“And touching too, shouldn’t be patting someone’s tummy like that. Can you imagine if Mark had patted one of them on their stomach in that way?” a third replied.

“Why does Gloria Hunniford think it’s ok to be constantly so rude and offensive!!! Get her off!” another ranted.

“She is so rude and offensive!” a fifth said.

Mark appeared to address the backlash on Twitter, writing: “Guys, Gloria is an old and dear friend. I took it as the compliment it was intended to be.”

Charlene speaks post I’m A Celebrity

Elsewhere on the show, Charlene White appeared via video link to discuss her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Charlene became the first celebrity to be evicted from the jungle on Friday (November 18).

During her appearance, Charlene expressed regret over behaviour on the show.

Charlene came under fire during her time on the show for not sleeping in the RV with Matt Hancock.

Explaining the reasoning why she did this, she said: “I felt like being in that sort of intimate environment with a very high profile Conservative MP would reflect badly on me as a journalist in the future.

“I couldn’t quite understand how it would be taken if I were to be interviewing Labour politicians, Lib Dem politicians when they know that I’ve shared an intimate space with someone who’s in the opposition party.”

When asked if she regretted not being explicit with her campmates about why she wasn’t sleeping in the RV, Charlene said: “Oh gosh, massively. Oh goodness me, massively regret doing that.

“But Matt and I both had an understanding and we did kind of know between us why I felt uncomfortable going in there.”

