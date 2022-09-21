Gino D’Acampo reveals weight loss as Jane Moore tells him he’s ‘half the man he used to be’

On Loose Women today, celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo was quizzed over his weight loss while promoting his new cook book titled, Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make.

As Gino walked out on set, pannelist Jane Moore told him he’s “half the man he used to be”.

Gino admitted he had lost weight while in Italy (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

On his entrance to the show, Gino walked over to the panel to sit down, however, Jane asked him to stand back up again.

She then said: “You are half the man you used to be, what’s going on?”

“You’ve lost weight,” she added after Gino appeared confused by her comment.

Gino reassured her by saying: “Only a couple of kilos, nothing more than that. I was in Sardinia, I came back two days ago.”

Jane then questioned: “How do you loose weight in Italy? No one looses weight in Italy.”

Gino insisted that the Italian diet is healthy despite misconceptions about the cuisine (Credit: ITV)

The other pannelists laughed while Gino replied: “This is the question that everybody asks, how is it that the Italian people always look so good by eating pasta, pizza etc.

“It’s because we do it in moderation.”

He continued: “The Italian diet, everyone thinks pizza, pasta but it’s a healthy diet.

“You just have to control the portion and what you put with it.”

“But if you follow a proper Italian diet and follow a proper Italian cookbook, a proper Italian cookbook.”

He looked at Jane who held up his brand new cookbook.

Gino then added: “When I say a proper Italian cookbook,” and pointed to his book.

Gino’s Italian adventures

In Gino’s latest TV series, Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make, Gino travels through Italy celebrating women chefs and cooks who have inspired him through his life.

In the Loose Women interview today, Gino admitted that when he was younger he used to spend most of his time with his mother and aunts in the kitchen.

“I feel more comfortable with women than with men, because men are stupid,” he admitted to the panel.

Gino was also asked about his wife Jessica while on the show.

Chef Gino and Jessica have been married for 20 years and have been together for 28 years.

The pair share three children together, Luciano, Rocco and Mia.

Gino discussed meeting his wife when he was a chef in Spain, and his wife was a waitress at the same restaurant.

“She was the first English woman I had ever met,” he said.

He then added: “Our love kind of blossomed in a meat fridge.”

Speaking in 2020, Gino told the Daily Star that the key to their relationship was giving each other space.

He said at the time: “We allow each other to have our own lives, that means going on holiday with our friends.

“My wife goes for dinner with male friends and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends. We are very relaxed.”

