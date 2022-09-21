Loose Women star issues warning to King Charles over his ’temper’ and states ‘it needs to change, right now’

King Charles III needs to “tame his temper” quickly, Loose Women star Jane Moore warned following his recent pen drama.

Her comments come after the new King was filmed getting frustrated over a leaky pen last week.

Charles’ pen incident saw him get frustrated (Credit: NBC News / YouTube)

King Charles III’s pen drama

Last week, a video online showed King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla signing a visitor book in Northern Ireland.

After writing the wrong date in the book, the King then noticed that the pen was leaking.

“Oh god I hate this [pen],” he complained as ink went on his fingers.

“Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” Camilla said as she took the pen from her husband.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing… what they do, every stinking time,” Charles can be heard saying before leaving the room.

Though many have mocked the King for his stroppy moment, they have also agreed that he is grieving for his mother, the Queen.

Jane Moore is of the same opinion. However, in a new column for The Sun, she argued that he needs to “tame” his temper as soon as possible if he wants the public to respect him.

Charles needs to work on his anger, Jane says (Credit: BBC)

King Charles needs to ‘tame his temper’

In her new column, Jane said that if Charles wants his “passing to have the same impact” as his late mother, he needs to “curb his unpalatable excesses”.

“First, the excesses. Yes, he was grief-stricken. Yes, he was emotionally and physically exhausted. And yes, he was understandably tetchy. But Pengate must be a one-off display of petulant irritability,” she wrote.

Jane then went on to say that the Queen would never have shown a “lack of temper control” for the whole world to see.

The Loose Women star added that the King needs to live in the “real world” now.

This is even more important now considering that his “subjects” are in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Jane then went on to detail some examples of when the King has reportedly lived up to his rumoured nickname, the “pampered prince”.

Charles was also praised by Jane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane Moore on the new King

However, Jane did have much praise for the new King.

She praised how “personable, warm, and engaging” he is in conversation – which contrasts from his “inscrutable” mother.

Jane also went on to speak about Charles’ “good heart”, noting how her Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards received a heartfelt letter from the King following the passing of her son, Jamal Edwards.

She also praised his campaign work on climate change. She said that all of these positive qualities, as well as the fact that he’s currently grieving, mean that he’s enjoying a lot of goodwill across the nation.

“But it could easily be lost through any more public petulance or entitled behaviour,” she said.

However, Jane warned: “It needs to change right now if he is to earn, and keep, the same national respect as his mother.”

Read more: Royal expert issues warning over Prince Andrew’s royal future after losing his ‘protector’ the Queen

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.