Gino D’Acampo and wife Jessica have been married for 20 years, and the star of Gino’s Italy has previously shared the secrets to success of their relationship.

This Morning star Gino, 46, shares three kids – Luciano, Rocco and Mia – with Jessica. And viewers have been introduced to his family after they’ve featured on screen in his ITV shows.

With his new ITV series beginning this weekend (Sunday September 4), here’s what Gino has previously said about his marriage… and why he gets away with being “naughty”.

Food is just one way to win – and maintain – a spouse’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on marriage to wife Jessica

The couple dated for six years before tying the knot.

They first met when Gino was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella, Spain.

Back in 2020, Gino indicated that giving each other space was key to the success of their relationship.

He said to the Daily Star: “We allow each other to have our own lives, that means going on holiday with our friends.

We allow each other to have our own lives.

“My wife goes for dinner with male friends and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends. We are very relaxed.”

Gino D’Acampo and his wife Jessica have enjoyed 20 years of marriage together (Credit: ITV)

Gino’s devotion to his wife

The Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip fave also highlighted how he performs acts of service to demonstrate his love, rather than offering Jessica romantic tokens like bunches of flowers.

“I do things that maybe people don’t associate with being romantic. I charge Jessica’s toothbrush. She never charges it so I always make sure it’s done,” he said, adding that he also cleans her car every week and fills it up with petrol.

Gino D’Acampo and his family enjoy a meal on the beach (Credit: ITV)

On ‘being naughty’

Furthermore, in September of last year, Gino told OK! how his grub has helped strengthen their bond.

“I’ve been with my wife for 27 years, 20 years married and it gets stronger and stronger,” he said at the time.

Gino teased: “But you know what the secret is? Italian food.

“I can be as naughty as I want, but when I cook my wife a beautiful Pollo Milanese with Italian potatoes, that’s it, the game is over.”

Winner winner, Italian chicken dinner!

Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make is on ITV on Sunday September 4 at 7.30pm.

