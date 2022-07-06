Gino D’Acampo dealt huge blow as new study claims he has ‘one of worst restaurant collections’

Gino D’Acampo has been dealt a huge blow as a new study claims he has ‘one of worst restaurant collections’.

Gino‘s restaurants only rank higher than Marco Pierre White’s, the study has found.

The Italian’s restaurants don’t rank highly at all apparently (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo’s restaurants

According to a new study by Marks Electricals, Gino’s restaurants are “one of the worst” in the UK.

Researchers at Marks Electricals analysed the popularity of celebrity chef-owned restaurants.

To do this, they looked at a variety of factors, including Trip Advisor reviews, Instagram followers, Google searches, and restaurant closures.

The results of the study are very revealing.

The study found that Gino has one of the least popular restaurant collections of all those analysed.

Gino won’t be happy with the results of the study (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo restaurants compared

In fact, the study found that only Marco Pierre White’s restaurants rank lower than Gino’s.

The study revealed that Gino has closed 19 restaurants. Only Gordon Ramsay has closed down more.

Gino’s six remaining restaurants have an average Tripadvisor ranking of 4.1o – the fifth-lowest in the study.

Additionally, Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants ranked sixth-worst.

This placed his restaurants just a few positions above Gino’s.

ED! has contacted reps for Gino for comment.

The trio want another series of Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

Gino, Gordon, and Fred to reunite?

The results of the study come not long after news broke of a potential fourth season of Road Trip.

Gino previously joked that Road Trip wasn’t going to be continuing due to Gordon’s busy schedule.

However, it has since emerged that Gordon, Gino, and Fred are reportedly “determined” to do another series.

“He already has something of a logistical conundrum co-ordinating his diary with the busy Fred and Gino,” a source told The Sun.

“And that’s before they try to set up a string of filming locations — which have yet to be decided.”

