Loose Women viewers make same complaint about Fern Britton appearance

Loose Women today (Wednesday, January 4) saw Fern Britton make an appearance on the show to discuss her new TV show.

However, viewers had the same complaint to make about the 65-year-old’s appearance on the show earlier this afternoon.

Fern Britton on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Fern make an appearance on the show.

The former This Morning star was on the programme to talk about the second season of her TV show – My Cornwall with Fern Britton.

During the interview, she also spoke about how Cornwall – where she lives now – has such a special place in her heart.

She also spoke about how she returned to her hometown for No Place Like Home on Channel 5.

The Loose Women seemed interested in what Fern had to say. However, viewers were less enthusiastic.

Fans make same complaint about Fern on Loose Women today

Viewers had the same complaint to make about Fern’s interview on today’s show – that it was boring and went on too long!

“We must have had a new Prime Minister whilst this Fern interview has been happening,” one viewer tweeted.

“This obviously means a lot to #Fern… To everyone else – not so much… Zzzz,” another wrote.

“God alive, I’d have a better conversation with a wall,” a third moaned.

“Fern is lovely but I was wishing that interview would finish, it was so bloody boring,” another tweeted.

“I am falling asleep watching this,” a fifth groaned.

Others, however, loved seeing Fern on Loose Women as one gushed: “@Fern_Britton great watch @loosewomen.”

Another added: “Fern you looked beautiful on Loose Women.”

Carol clashed with Brenda during yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin and Brenda

In other Loose Women-related news, yesterday’s episode saw Carol McGiffin and Brenda Edwards clash during a parenting debate.

During the debate, Carol moaned about how parents apparently get more time off from jobs than workers without children.

I am falling asleep watching this.

Brenda, however, argued that when she worked, she never took time off for her kids.

“I worked very successfully with my two children working alongside me and along with them,” she said.

“Yeah, but don’t take it so personally Brenda,” Carol then responded.

“But it’s hard to not take it personally when you say there’s people getting special treatment,” Brenda fired back.

