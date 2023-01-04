Loose Women: Carol McGiffin fumes over ‘problematic’ Prince Harry as she issues warning

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has hit out at “problematic” Prince Harry. She’s even said that the controversial royal needs to stop acting “like a perpetual victim”.

The rant came on yesterday’s episode of Loose Women (January 3), which was the show’s first installment of 2023.

Joining Carol on the panel was This Morning icon Ruth Langsford and singers Kelle Bryan and Brenda Edwards.

Ruth Langsford moderated the panel in yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Conversation swiftly turned to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saga. ITV will air a pre-recorded interview with the 35-year-old prince at the weekend, one that was conducted by journalist Tom Bradby.

This upcoming interview is what appeared to enrage Carol. She didn’t hold back in her criticism of the controversial royal.

Carol McGiffin hits out at Prince Harry on Loose Women

Ruth moderated much of the panel debates on yesterday’s Loose Women. Eventually, Harry and wife Meghan were brought up.

When Ruth asked the women: “Is there a way back for any of them now?”, it became clear what Carol’s opinion was.

Carol McGiffin accused Prince Harry of being the one with a problem, not the Royal Family (Credit: ITV)

“The problem with Harry is he’s the one with the problem,” she seethed. “He’s the one that keeps going on about it, but he doesn’t say what he wants. That’s the point.”

It needs to start with Harry putting a sock in it.

Carol then expanded: “He acknowledges himself that the Royal Family never complain and never explain, so they’re not going to do that publicly.”

Carol’s rant continues

The fired-up presenter went on to accuse the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of stirring the pot. Moreover, she claimed Harry acts like a “perpetual victim”.

Is Prince Harry playing the victim? Carol McGiffin believes so (Credit: ITV)

After claiming the Royal Family would never issue a public apology for their alleged treatment of the pair, she vilified the couple for apparently knowing this and still wanting one.

She added: “And they [Harry and Meghan] know full well even if they [the Royal Family] did think they were in the wrong and gave them an apology or an acknowledgement or whatever, Harry and Meghan would make it public.

“So it’s not going to happen. I think [a reconciliation] is easier said than done but it can happen.

“And it needs to start with Harry putting a sock in it frankly because he needs to stop going on acting like he’s a perpetual victim because he’s not.”

Harry: The Interview will air on Sunday, January 8 at 9pm on ITV.

