Carol McGiffin clashes with Brenda Edwards in parenting debate as Loose Women viewers divided over her behaviour

Loose Women today (Tuesday, January 3) saw Carol McGiffin clash with Brenda Edwards during a heated parenting debate on the show.

Carol’s comments during the discussion left viewers divided, with many unimpressed over her opinions.

Carol and Brenda clash on Loose Women today

During today’s edition of Loose Women, the panellists held a debate on parenting.

The debate was sparked following a discussion about a woman who said she would be working from home while she cares for her newborn baby.

Carol bemoaned the fact that people working in offices who have children are “always taking time off” due to their kids.

She said it’s not fair that people with kids get more time off too.

However, Brenda wasn’t having any of it. She argued that she was a working mum who didn’t take time off and it was “imperative” that she didn’t.

Brenda fires back on Loose Women today

The 53-year-old then continued, saying: “I worked very successfully with my two children working alongside me and along with them.

“And if you monitor things – the work that has got to be done – then there’s no other people that will have to take up any slack.”

She then continued, arguing: “Nobody had to take up the slack for me. I did my work and I took great pride in that.”

However, Carol was then quick to interrupt.

“Yeah, but don’t take it so personally Brenda,” she said. This then led to Brenda raising her voice.

Brenda cut in: “But it’s hard to not take it personally when you say there’s people getting special treatment.”

“I never had special treatment from anybody.”

Viewers slam Carol

It’s safe to say that Carol’s opinions divided the viewers at home.

Some viewers were in agreement.

“Carol is right though. In most jobs I’ve had people with children have more rights than those who don’t have them. I’ve been made to feel that my life is less important than those who have families, its not on,” one viewer tweeted.

“For once I agree with Carol. Nothing worse than having to pick up the slack for those working at home with their children,” another said.

However, some viewers disagreed with the 62-year-old.

“Can someone please get rid off Carol from #LooseWomen god damn she’s a breath of negativity. Does she have anything positive to say at all?” one viewer tweeted.

“I was going to say Carol should go a day without moaning, but that’s not realistic,” another said.

