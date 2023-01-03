Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she’s been away from Loose Women amid ‘difficult’ time with Eamonn

Loose Women today saw Ruth Langsford reveal the real reason she’s been away from the show recently.

Ruth’s absence from the hit ITV show comes amid a “difficult” time she and her husband, Eamonn Holmes, have been going through.

The 62-year-old was back on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Ruth make a return to the show.

Ruth has been absent from hosting the show recently due to going through some “difficult” times with Eamonn.

Ruth explained the reasoning behind her absence at the beginning of this afternoon’s show.

“It’s lovely to see you all,” Ruth said to her fellow panellists – and the audience too.

“It’s lovely to see you too, Ruth,” Carol McGiffin replied. “Where have you been? You’ve been away for a long time.”

“I’ve been absolutely fine, thank you for asking,” Ruth responded. “It’s Eamonn obviously.”

Ruth opened up about Eamonn today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth talks ‘difficult’ times with Eamonn on Loose Women today

The 62-year-old then continued, saying that it’s “no secret” Eamonn has been struggling with numerous health issues.

“He was struggling with bulging disks, then he had a back operation which was always a nerve-wracking moment, isn’t it?” she said.

“Then a few days after that he fell down the stairs and broke his shoulder,” she continued.

“It’s been a really difficult time. So, I took some time off really to be at home and look after him.”

She then revealed that Eamonn’s mother passed away during all this.

“It’s been a terrible time,” she said.

Eamonn has had a tough time of it lately (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Ruth on Eamonn’s woes

Ruth then went on to say that Eamonn’s been experiencing a lot of “bad luck” recently.

“These things often come along, don’t they, you go ‘anything else you can hit us with?’,” she continued.

“2023 can’t get any worse, can it?” Carol said.

“Hopefully not!” Ruth replied.

Viewers were happy to see Ruth back on the show.

“Welcome back Ruth. Lovely to see you and hear that Eamonn is on the mend,” one viewer tweeted.

