Frankie Bridge hits back after being slammed for putting her dog in nappy

Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has hit out at critics who slammed her for putting her dog in a nappy.

The former musician impressed the British public while competing on the 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity, alongside stars such as Olympian Matty Lee and journalist Richard Madeley. So much so, she came in third.

Frankie Bridge won the hearts of many during her stint on I’m a Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

But the Loose Women presenter recently ruffled some people’s feathers with anInstagram post. It showed her adorable pooch wearing a nappy, which led some Frankie fans to accuse her of being a lazy owner.

Frankie Bridge hits back at critics

Frankie, 33, posted a picture of her Cavapoochon puppy wearing the nappy near to New Year’s Eve. Leia, the puppy, is a cross between a poodle, a bichon frise and a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

It wasn’t long before she was inundated with angry fans in her DMs.

Frankie later revealed the criticism she’d received – and didn’t hold back when dishing the anger back out.

Frankie Bridge pulled no punches while calling out angry fans in her DMs (Credit: YouTube)

Initially, she expressed her love for the cute dog. She wrote: “Someone is in season and feeling very sorry for herself… I feel you, Leia.”

Then, however, she added: “Just for the people confused in my inbox, and assuming I can’t be [bleep] to toilet train my dog.” She concluded the post with a middle-finger emoji.

So, it seems like little Leia being in season was the reason for the nappy being fitted.

‘In season’ refers to when a female dog becomes fertile and can become pregnant. During this period, they can bleed easily. Obviously, a nappy would contain any of it and keep furniture untouched.

Frankie’s love for dogs

Frankie has always been vocal about the love she has for her pooches (Credit: YouTube)

Frankie has often shared information about her dogs on her Instagram account. Last summer, she unveiled Leia.

“We’ve had a girl,” she wrote. “Meet Leia Bridge. Yes, as in Princess Leia. Guess who named her?

“We are all totally in love… as you can see… she’s slotted right in. Turbo is currently not convinced and wondering when she’s going home.”

Turbo is Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge‘s Maltipoo. She introduced the button-eyed cutie to her followers in January 2021.

Read more: Frankie Bridge fights back tears in honest Instagram post as she details eating disorder

What do you think of Frankie Bridge’s dog wearing a nappy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.