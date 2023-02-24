Loose Women today saw a fan favourite make a surprise comeback to the show!

The star could be seen mingling with the audience at the end of today’s edition of the programme.

Another Loose Women star was on the show today – just not on the panel… (Credit: ITV)

Who made a surprise comeback on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw a fan favourite of the show make a surprise comeback.

Today’s show was fronted by Kaye Adams. She was joined by Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore, and Carol McGiffin.

However, a fan-favourite who usually hosts the show was also in the studio – just not where you’d expect her to be!

Toward the end of the show, the Loose Women paid tribute to a crew member – when Ruth Langsford made a surprise appearance!

Donna May Clitheroe – head of makeup for Loose Women – is leaving the show after 20 years of service.

“Before we go, we have to say after 20 years, this is the last day of our dear friend Donna May. The heart of our make up room,” Kaye said.

“She’s sat there with Ruth, I don’t think Ruth’s going to let her go.”

Ruth was in the audience today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford returns on Loose Women today

The camera then panned over to the audience to reveal Donna sitting next to Ruth.

Ruth gave Donna big hug as she gushed over her work.

“Look at those four gorgeous women there,” Ruth told her.

“You do that.”

Kaye then told Donna: “You are and will continue to be a wonderful friend to us all.”

“And the amazing thing is, all the women that have come through the doors, after twenty years, it’s incredible cos I’m her favourite,” Kaye joked.

Donna is set to make the leap to working on her business full-time.

Charlene, Judi, Brenda, and Kelle fronted the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam line-up

Yesterday’s edition of the show came under fire from some viewers due to the panelist line-up.

To mark one year since Jamal Edwards’ death, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love, Charlene White, and Kelle Bryan all wore blue.

However, some viewers were unhappy that it was an all-black panel fronting the show.

But, a number of viewers leaped to the defence of the show – slamming those who had criticised the line up.

“It was all-white, blonde women yesterday for God’s sake. Get a grip,” one viewer tweeted.

Get a grip.

“I am disgusted and sick to death of these type of comments. All because it’s an all-black panel today,” another fumed.

“[Bleep] off you racist #LooseWomen,” a third wrote.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

