Loose Women fans hit back as panelists flooded with complaints over today’s show

Loose Women viewers jumped to the panel’s defence today after they were hit by a flood of “disgusting” comments.

Charlene White was joined by Brenda Edwards, Judi Love and Kelle Bryan on the Loose Women panel to discuss the latest news.

The stars came together in support of Brenda as she paid tribute to her son Jamal on the first anniversary of his death.

However, fans were left horrified when they noticed that the panel had received a lot of offensive complaints over today’s show.

Loose Women today: Fans defend panelists after flood of complaints

During Thursday’s episode of Loose Women (February 23), Brenda returned to the panel to mark the first anniversary of her son’s death.

The presenters were all wearing blue, which was his favourite colour, out of respect for Jamal and to show their support to Brenda.

Charlene said: “One year from his passing, we’re celebrating Brenda’s son Jamal and blue was his favourite colour.

“He was the entrepreneur who launched the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and countless others and today. Brenda and her daughter Tanisha will be paying tribute to a special son and brother.”

However, some viewers took issue with the fact it was an all-black panel today and headed straight to social media to vent their rage.

‘Sick to death of these type of comments’

Taking to Twitter, many outraged fans defended the Loose Women ladies and slammed the vile comments, which ED! won’t repeat.

Poking fun at the trolls, one viewer wrote: “#LooseWomen Ofcom must be busy.”

Another fan said: “I am disgusted and sick to death of these type of comments. All because it’s an all-black panel today.”

Someone else replied to a racist tweet saying: “[Bleep] off you racist #LooseWomen.”

Another also pointed out: “It was all-white, blonde women yesterday for God’s sake. Get a grip.”

Viewers send their love to Brenda and the rest of the panel

But despite the flood of complaints during today’s show, many viewers also shared their love and support for the Loose Women stars.

One tweeted: “Brenda and Tanisha are absolutely incredible, Jamal was a legend and always will be #LooseWomen.”

A second commented: “A beautiful tribute for Jamal on Loose Women. I’m in tears.”

Someone else also wrote: “Brenda is a lovely lady and so strong after having so much loss in her life.”

