Loose Women stars rally round as Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears on anniversary of son Jamal’s death

The Loose Women panellists rallied round their pal Brenda Edwards today as she broke down in tears on the anniversary of her son’s death.

Brenda’s son Jamal tragically passed away last year following a heart attack brought on by drug use.

And, on Thursday’s episode (February 23) of Loose Women, Brenda joined the line-up to pay tribute to her son.

Brenda broke down in tears during Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women pays tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal

The TV star was joined on the special show by Charlene White, Judi Love and Kelle Bryan.

Placing a supportive hand on Brenda’s arm, Charlene said: “One year on from his passing, we’re celebrating Brenda’s son Jamal and blue was his favourite colour.

“He was the entrepreneur who launched the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and countless others and today, Brenda and her daughter Tanisha will be paying tribute to a special son and brother.”

During the show, a video of Brenda and her daughter Tanisha appeared on screen, where they detailed his life and everything he did to help young people.

After the emotional video ended, Brenda was in floods of tears while embraced in a hug by her co-stars.

Brenda was consoled by her fellow Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Brenda breaks down in tears over Jamal

Charlene then asked if Brenda wanted to go to a break but she said she was okay to go on with the Loose Women show.

“Are we okay to go on?” Charlene asked.

Brenda, wiping the tears from her eyes, replied: “Yeah, I told you lot I didn’t want to put lashes on.”

“How important is it for you to keep his name relevant and alive?” Charlene asked.

“It’s hugely important. I always say Jamal was a busy person and I had to make an appointment to see my son, my own child.”

Jamal had appeared on his mum’s show before (Credit: ITV)

Continuing Jamal’s legacy

Brenda went on: “For everything that he’s done, everyone who’s said about the things he’s done selflessly without asking for anything back…

“That’s what makes it important for me to just know that I have to carry this on.

“He was doing it for an important reason, to help. And there are so many young people who need help. I just want to be able to continue that legacy that he started.”

