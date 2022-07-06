On Loose Women today, Coleen Nolan was left shocked over an apparent insult by Janet Street-Porter.

Janet was speaking about Boris Johnson reportedly being referred to as a “greasy piglet” during today’s show, leaving her fellow panelist stunned.

The panel spoke about the Prime Minister (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Last night saw Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign, leaving Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister in doubt.

During the show, the panelists spoke about whether or not they had lost faith in Boris Johnson as PM.

“The polls have shown for a few weeks now that the people of the country and viewers of this show have lost faith in the Prime Minister and don’t respect him,” Janet said.

“But, I think everyone has to remember that Boris Johnson is known in Whitehall as the greased piglet or slippery pig, depending on how you want to call him,” she continued.

Coleen was shocked by Janet’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Coleen and Janet

Both Brenda Edwards and Coleen looked a little shocked at Janet’s comment about the PM.

“Bit harsh,” Coleen muttered.

“Slippery pig,” Janet repeated.

“That goes with you, Coleen,” she quipped, before continuing.

Coleen wasn’t listening, however, as she turned to Christine Lampard with a stunned look on her face.

Brenda’s jaw dropped before she started laughing as did Coleen, who mouthed “what?”.

Brenda couldn’t believe her ears either (Credit: ITV)

What else did Janet say on Loose Women today?

Janet then went on to defend her insult.

“Sorry, I’m only repeating what’s in the papers that he’s known as the slippery pig,” she continued.

“I know, it’s harsh,” Coleen replied. “It’s harsh, but that’s his nickname,” Janet agreed.

Janet then went on to list a number of scandals the PM has been involved in recently.

“How long can Boris stay in the job and continue to run the country if all these scandals dominate his life every day?” she asked.

“I’m bored,” Coleen replied. “It’s just boys rowing, it’s annoying. It’s all screaming for Boris, saying he should resign, but then who? Then what?”

