Brenda Edwards issues update as she returns to Loose Women after hospital trip

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has shared a health update with her fans.

The ITV star was forced to pull out of two Chicago performances over the weekend after she fractured her leg.

Brenda plays Mama Morton in the hit show.

She slipped on a wet pavement while in Blackpool and, as a result, had to visit the hospital.

The star shared a video of herself singing the classic song Lean On Me while at ITV studios.

Brenda Edwards issued a health update with Loose Women viewers (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards on Loose Women

She captioned the video: “I needed a little assistance with the door today on my way up to Loose Women.”

Read more: Brenda Edwards reveals what ‘keeps her going’ following tragic death of son Jamal

And then later, while on the show, she told viewers: “I had just a little accident, I’m in a cast, I broke my fibula, it was over very quickly. I slipped and fell and broke my fibula.”

Brenda then said “we’ll see” when asked whether she’ll be back on her Chicago show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Edwards 🙏🏾🇻🇨🇬🇧🙏🏾 (@brendaedwardsglobal)

Fans rushed to rally around the star on Instagram, with one saying: “My god, you are an absolute trooper, not even a cast can stop you.”

Meanwhile, another added: “That voice is beautiful. No stopping you!”

Brenda first broke the news of her injury at the weekend.

Brenda Edwards injured her leg at the weekend (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

In a post on Instagram, she shared her disappointment at having to take time off work to recover.

She said: “I’m absolutely gutted that I will not be able to do my two shows today after slipping on a dodgy wet pavement here in Blackpool and fracturing my fibula.

“Trust me when I say I was ready to go on in a wheelchair to do my shows today, as there is nothing wrong with my voice. But obviously for insurance reasons I can’t.”

As a result, her co-stars were quick to respond.

Ruth Langsford replied, saying: “Noooo! Oh Brenda, you poor thing…. Sending you lots of love darling.

Denise Welch added: “Omg are you kidding!! So sorry Brenda. Love you.”

Elsewhere, Brenda recently said she’s been trying to keep busy following the heartbreaking death of her son, Jamal.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.