Brenda Edwards has had to pull out of two Chicago performances after fracturing her leg.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a photo of her lower leg in a cast.

Brenda told her fans that she slipped on a “dodgy wet pavement” in Blackpool which caused the fracture.

Brenda Edwards in Chicago

Alongside the photo of her injured leg, Brenda explained: “I’m absolutely gutted that I will not be able to do my 2 shows today @chicagoonstage @wgbpl after slipping on a dodgy wet pavement here in Blackpool and fracturing my fibula.

“Trust me when I say I was ready to go on in a wheelchair to do my shows today, as there is nothing wrong with my voice.

“But obviously for insurance reasons I can’t.”

Brenda added: “I’m hoping when I get back home later I can get it sorted to rejoin the wonderful talented cast at some point next week in Sheffield.

“Love you guys.”

Her followers offered their support to Brenda, including her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford.

Ruth commented: “Noooo! Oh Brenda, you poor thing….sending you lots of love darling.”

Arlene Phillips said: “I’m in shock. Wow. Hope all well soon.”

A fan wrote: “Aw Brenda. So sorry to see that, sending lots of love for a speedy recovery.”

Another added: “Sorry too hear this Brenda, praying for you to get well soon.”

Brenda plays Mama Morton in the hit show Chicago.

She recently said she’s been trying to keep busy following the heartbreaking death of her son, Jamal.

Brenda Edwards son

Jamal died in February aged 31 due to cardiac arrhythmia which is caused by “having taken recreational drugs,” Brenda recently confirmed.

Appearing on Lorraine last month, Brenda said: “For me it’s important for my mind to keep busy because if you’re left with the silence then you’re left with lots of different thoughts.

“I’ve always been someone who wants to keep busy and I’ve always been someone who loves singing.

“When I’m entertaining somebody else, I’m making them happy and that makes me happy.”

