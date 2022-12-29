Stacey Solomon and Coleen Nolan
TV

Loose Women today: Coleen Nolan hits back after being accused of ignoring Stacey Solomon’s baby news

Stacey is expecting her fifth baby

By Entertainment Daily

Loose Women host Coleen Nolan today hit back after viewers accused the show of ignoring Stacey Solomon‘s baby news.

Stacey, who is a regular on the ITV chat show, announced she is expecting her fifth child last night (December 28) on Instagram.

But viewers were left puzzled when none of the panel even mentioned the 33-year-old’s exciting news.

Coleen laughing on Loose Women
Coleen hit back after being accused of ignoring Stacey’s baby news on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: No mention of Stacey’s baby news

After Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Kelle Bryan and Linda Robson all appeared on today’s show, fans didn’t understand why none of them had said a thing.

Taking to Twitter, they voiced their thoughts.

One wrote: “Now, you know #LooseWomen’s not live if they don’t mention Stacey’s baby news.”

A second surmised: “It’s why they are not tackling current news stories and how Phil linked to Colleen as they were scheduled.”

Another pondered: “#ThisMorning now #LooseWomen both pre-recorded, else they would be straight on comments about Stacey Solomon being preggers again!!”

Coleen Nolan hits back

And their suspicions were confirmed, with Coleen Nolan taking to Twitter to clear up any confusion.

Coleen posted a sweet congratulations to pal Stacey, joking they may need to get an extension on their house.

And when she was questioned about the lack of mention on the show today, she pointed out she had done a follow-up tweet.

It read: “PS, to everyone who’ve [sic] tweeted in wondering why it wasn’t mentioned on today’s @loosewomen, it’s because the episodes between Christmas and New Year were pre-recorded.

“No big secret, the pre-records were announced in the Christmas line-up!”

Baby news for Stacey Solomon

Stacey revealed her lovely baby news on Instagram, sharing a video of her showing husband Joe Swash the pregnancy test.

She captioned the cute video: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub.”

Stacey posted more in her Stories, where she revealed her “nerves” about the surprise pregnancy.

“I can’t believe we are having another baby!” Stacey said. “We are soooo excited.”

She then joked: “I’m nervous about my noon. But so, so excited!”

Related Topics

Coleen Nolan Loose Women Stacey Solomon

