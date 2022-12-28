Kaye Adams wearing birthday hat on Loose Women
News

Strictly star Kaye Adams shows off ‘incredible’ figure in red swimsuit as she marks huge milestone

Kaye Adams celebrates turning 60

Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Strictly star Kaye Adams posed in a striking Instagram post as she celebrated her 6oth birthday on Wednesday.

The presenter looked stunning in a red swimsuit while soaking up the sun on the beach in the throwback pic.

She also celebrated her milestone on Loose Women where her co-stars surprised her with gifts, champagne, balloons and a cake.

Kaye Adams wearing birthday hat on Loose Women
Kaye Adams celebrates turning 60 on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams shows off ‘incredible’ figure as she celebrates turning 60

Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye has hit a huge milestone as she turned 60 this week.

To celebrate, the Loose Women panellist shared a picture of herself posing in a plunging red swimsuit in an Instagram post.

In the pic, Kaye is seen showing off her slim figure as she jumps in a stunning swimsuit.

She also accessorised the outfit with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a gold necklace.

She captioned the post: “So this is what 60 looks like. That’s the easy bit. What does 60 feel like takes a bit more working out.

“As a life-long age-phobic who has spent the past nine months navel-gazing with Karen Mackenzie on our HTB60 podcast, the short answer is that it feels much the same as yesterday.

“I’ve got everything that makes me happy- Ian, the kids, sunshine and time to mess around. But speaking to so many fellow ’60 clubbers’ on the podcast has really made me think about how I want to approach however many years I have ahead and, to boil it down to a single line, I want to spend less time focused on climbing and more time focused on growing. I am a typical Capricorn, a little mountain goat who just gets its head down and keeps trekking on up towards the summit.”

Many fans rushed to the comments to wish her a happy birthday and compliment her incredible figure.

One fan wrote: “Looking absolutely gorgeous. Happy birthday Kaye.”

Another added: “HAPPY 60TH KAYE! You look wonderful!”

Someone else also said: “Yes Kaye! 60 years young and looking fabulous x.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday doll. You look incredible.”

Kaye Adams drinking champagne on Loose Women
Kaye Adams celebrates turning 60 with stunning Instagram post (Credit: ITV)

Kaye celebrates 60th birthday on Loose Women

Telly favourite Kaye also celebrated her special day with Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan on Loose Women on Wednesday.

Her co-stars surprised her live on air with hilarious gifts, a cake with a model of Kaye twerking on top and a sweet video filled with birthday messages.

The Loose Women presenter then went on to reveal that she lied about her age to her children.

Kaye admitted that her daughter believed that she was 10 years younger than she actually was.

She confessed: “Yeah they did. I feel quite ashamed of it now actually. It was one of those things that developed over the years. I was an older mum and at the school gates with younger mums.

“I had to confess to my daughter that mummy was 10 years older than she thought. She was so upset. She looked crestfallen.”

Read more: Loose Women: Furious Kaye Adams and Carol McGiffin in heated clash

YouTube video player

What do you think about Kaye Adam’s birthday post? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

