Kaye Adams admits ‘shame’ over ‘lie’ to her daughter in candid confession on Loose Women

Loose Women star Kaye Adams made a surprising confession on the show today as she said she felt ‘ashamed’ for lying about her age to her daughter Charley.

Kaye celebrated her 60th birthday on the show with her co-stars Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan, and Denise Welch.

During the show, it was revealed that Kaye used to actively lie to her daughter about her own age.

“You really did had a serious block about admitting how old you were to the point that your children thought you were 10 years younger,” said Denise.

“I feel quite ashamed of it now actually,” Kaye replied. “I was an older mum and I was conscious of the younger mums at the school gates. And I might have slipped out a little lie.”

Kaye Adams confesses ‘shame’ over big lie on Loose Women

She went on to add: “But at some point I had to take Charley to a café after school and sit down and confess that mummy was actually 10 years older than I told her.

“I know it was bonkers, it was stupid.”

Kaye also marked the major age milestone with a heartwarming post on Instagram this week.

“As a life-long age-phobic who has spent the past nine months navel-gazing with Karen Mackenzie on our HTB60 podcast, the short answer is that it feels much the same as yesterday,” she said.

She told her followers that she was grateful for the life she has been able to lead so far.

“I’ve got everything that makes me happy. Ian, the kids, sunshine, and time to mess around,” continued the star.

Kaye then added: “But speaking to so many fellow ‘60 clubbers’ on the podcast has really made me think about how I want to approach however many years I have ahead, And, to boil it down to a single line, I want to spend less time focused on climbing and more time focused on growing.

“I am a typical Capricorn. A little mountain goat who just gets its head down and keeps trekking on up towards the summit.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a very busy year for Kaye.

The ITV star took a leap of faith and decided to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

She was partnered with Kai Wriddington but sadly was the first celeb to leave the competition.

