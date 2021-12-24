Loose Women today: Christmas Eve special divides viewers

Loose Women viewers were all saying the same thing today about the special Christmas Eve episode of the show – and it wasn’t good!

In fact, many viewers were convinced that ITV was trying to ruin their Christmases by airing Loose Women today!

What happened on Loose Women today?

Ruth Langsford hosted Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford fronted this year’s Christmas Eve special episode of Loose Women. The 61-year-old presenter was joined on the show by fellow panellists Judi Love, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter, and Brenda Edwards.

The Loose Women were in fits of laughter as soon as the show began, as Coleen complained about Judi’s outfit. A clip was shown of Judi dressed as a “Sexy Santa” at the start of the show, and Coleen wasn’t happy.

Clips of Coleen’s various Christmas outfits from previous years were shown, much to her displeasure. The Loose Women couldn’t stop laughing as Coleen was shown dressed as Santa, a Christmas tree, a snowman, and a fairy.

“So Judi gets lovely, sexy Mrs. Claus, yeah?” she asked. “Yeah, great.”

“You look like an elf this year,” Janet told the 56-year-old. “Well, it’s an improvement,” Coleen snapped, before taking a sip of her mimosa.

What else happened?

Coleen wasn’t happy that Judi got to dress up as a sexy Santa this year (Credit: ITV)

Later on in the show, however, Coleen was given a Christmas outfit to wear, just not the one she was hoping for – a turkey costume!

Elsewhere in the show, the Loose Women discussed whether it was “ok” to spend Christmas with an ex. Coleen previously revealed that she was planning on spending Christmas with both her new boyfriend and her ex-husband, Ray.

She even revealed that if her other ex-husband, Shane Richie, was in the area at Christmas, she’d invite him round too.

“We’ve all moved on, it’s Christmas, there’s kids involved,” she explained.

“I think it’s quite nice if you can have people together,” Ruth said.

What did viewers say about the show?

Viewers were not enjoying the Chrismas special (Credit: ITV)

However, whilst the Loose Women were enjoying the Christmas Eve special, it’s safe to say that some viewers were not. Some viewers of the show even accused ITV of trying to ruin their Christmas by having Loose Women air so close to the big day!

“Clearly ITV don’t understand the meaning of season of goodwill otherwise they wouldn’t have put this on today,” one viewer said.

“Oh god why is this on today of all days,” another viewer said.

“Imagine turning on ITV and hoping for some cheesy xmas film and Loose Women is on…. it’s like ruining someone’s morning purposely,” another said.

Some viewers were enjoying the show though!

“I’m enjoying Loose Women way too much today,” one viewer said.

Loose Women returns Tuesday, January 4 on ITV and ITV Hub.

