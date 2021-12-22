Nadia Sawalha reveals big change to her family's Christmas plans - and believes it is down to HRT

Nadia Sawalha reckons she has experienced a “complete personality change” since going on HRT – and it will affect her Christmas plans.

The Loose Women star, 57, will be breaking from tradition for the first time in her life in 2021.

And she believes her festive about-turn – which includes a very generous offer to a pal – is linked to her treatment.

Would you do as Nadia will be doing this Christmas? (Credit: The Sawalha-Adderleys – Family, Food, Films & Fun YouTube)

What has Nadia Sawalha said about her HRT and Christmas?

Speaking to OK!, Nadia expressed how unlikely the big decision she’s made about Christmas dinner was.

She explained how, even as a MasterChef winner and the author of several cookbooks, she will not be eating at home on December 25.

Read more: Loose Women: Nadia Sawalha admits she once felt ‘intimidated’ by Kaye Adams

That’s because Nadia has plumped for Christmas dinner in a restaurant. And she can hardly believe she won’t be eating at home on the big day for the first time in her life.

Nadia Sawalha is not dining at home on Christmas Day (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Ultimately, Nadia reasons her different perspective may have something to do with the treatment for her menopausal symptoms.

But her going out also has an impact on a friend’s arrangements too – and means that person’s family will be able to get together, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

Friend ‘does Nadia a festive favour’

Nadia revealed: “A friend of mine — who has a big family — said to me, ‘Oh I wish I could just be at home and have all the family round the table,’ and I went, ‘Why don’t I go out for lunch and you can use my house?'”

The offer surprised Nadia’s pal. But Nadia insisted and remarked they would be ‘doing her a favour’.

HRT has made me have a complete personality change.

Nadia pondered: “I think my HRT has made me have a complete personality change, I’m like ‘let’s go out!’.”

The former EastEnders actress also joked how she wanted to mix up other aspects of her usual Yuletime routine.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay ‘proud’ as daughter Holly Ramsay marks one year without alcohol

Nadia continued: “I also want to get dressed up for Christmas day, we never do it in our family — we’re always slobbing around in our pyjamas and I want a glittery red dress and high shoes. And I want to drink a lovely Cosmopolitan cocktail.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.