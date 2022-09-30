Loose Women fans gush as Chloe Madeley’s baby daughter makes TV debut

On Loose Women today, Chloe Madeley‘s adorable baby daughter make her TV debut.

Viewers of the show were enamored with Chloe’s little girl and took to Twitter to gush over her.

Chloe appeared on today’s edition of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Madeley on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw the panelists welcome Chloe onto the show.

Chloe recently gave birth to her and James Haskell‘s first child, Bodhi.

Speaking on the show, Chloe said: “I spent a long time not sure if I wanted children, and I think a lot of women don’t necessarily talk about it.

“In the third trimester, I was really nervous, like, I hope I’ve made the right decision, and I kind of thought that would go away. It didn’t and I was really nervous about it.”

However, as soon as she lay eyes on baby Bodhi, she knew being a parent was the right thing for her.

“As soon as I saw her I just fell madly in love and thought, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever done!’,” she said.

Baby Bodhi made her TV debut today (Credit: ITV)

Chloe introduces Bodhi to the world on Loose Women today

Later in the interview, Chloe’s husband, James, bought one-month-old Bodhi out for the panelists to meet her.

Chloe and James spoke about how they picked a “gender neutral” name for their daughter.

However, they revealed that people seem to think that they’ve given birth to a boy due to Bodhi’s name.

The couple then went on to say how having a baby has changed their life for the better.

They then revealed that they have moved back in with Chloe’s parents, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, while they have the house re-done.

Chloe also revealed that Richard’s bond with Bodhi is “really cute”, and that he will spend an hour every morning with her while he reads the papers.

Viewers took to Twitter to gush over baby Bodhi (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gush over baby bodhi

Upon seeing Bodhi and her parents on Loose Women, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to gush over her.

“Beautiful baby Bodhi introduction Chloe and James, God love her,” one viewer tweeted.

“@loosewomen don’t ever comment but Chloe and James baby wow,” another said.

“Little Bodhi Haskell is such a beautiful baby girl,” a third gushed.

Meanwhile, in August, Chloe announced the birth of her first child.

She said on Instagram: “Our daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell. Born 10.08.22 at 8.36am.

“A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart James Haskell for going on this adventure with me. I’ve never been happier. I love you.”

