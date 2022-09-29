After today’s episode of Loose Women, Gloria Hunniford has come under fire from fans for ‘out of touch’ comments regarding the cost of living crisis.

Gloria said she believes that we should “cut our cloths accordingly”, while other panel members disagreed with her comments about young people’s spending habits.

Loose Women star Gloria suggested that young people “spend, spend, spend” (Credit ITV)

Gloria on Loose Women today

On today’s show, Kaye Adams led the panel and brought up the subject of young people’s financial education.

She said that “only four in 10 young people had some form of financial education at school”.

Kaye then asked the other panel members, which included Gloria, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin, if they thought children should have money lessons in school.

Gloria stated: “It’s interesting.

“I know the world has changed massively, but sometimes when a topic like this comes up, which I bet for all of our lovely audience today is a big problem… unless you’re a multi, multi-millionaire.

“We’re in difficulty, and we’re all looking at the pennies and for ways to save.”

Gloria faced some criticism from fellow panel members and viewers (Credit: ITV)

She then continued, saying: “But when I was growing up back in the day, we were taught to save.

“So even at school level, we were taught the value of saving.

“That attitude, in a way, has stayed with me all my life. I try never to go into the red, and I never used to go out without money in my bag.

“I would never understand why people would say, ‘well I haven’t got any money with me.'”

However, Kaye stepped in, saying: “This problem that we are facing is not the making of young people, we’ve created this world where we want people to spend, spend, spend.”

Gloria then replied: “But we are a nation now that thinks we can have everything, expensive holidays, designer shoes…”

Carol agreed with Gloria, saying: “People expect to have everything they want. People do tend to live beyond their means…”

Although, Nadia disagreed with them and argued: “There is a gap in our education.”

Gloria then expressed: “We all have to cut our cloth accordingly at the moment because the facts are there, everything is more expensive, and there are ways that you can shave off things to help pay your energy bill or whatever it is.”

Nadia then butted in to argue: “But people are already on their knees. It’s a mess out there.”

Viewer reaction

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on the segment, with many complaining about Gloria’s negative remarks.

One Twitter user said: “Four well-paid presenters patronising us about saving money.

“No amount of financial education at school would have prepared anyone for what’s happening now.”

One person wrote: “My kids were taught to save too, Gloria, because we were fortunate that we could. The problem is too many people don’t have enough money to make ends meet, let alone save.”

One said: “Gloria what am I supposed to ‘shave off’ to pay an extra £300 a month energy bill???? Please tell us in all your infinite wisdom.”

Another added: “Gloria Hunniford is out of the ark and is not in touch with reality. Her opinions are simply archaic.”

