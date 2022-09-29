‘Worried sick’ Nadia Sawalha shares photo from hospital bed and tells fans ‘get yourself seen’

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram yesterday (September 28) to share a serious message with her fans.

Nadia urged people to go to the doctors after posting pictures of herself in a hospital bed.

In the Instagram post, Nadia urged fans to ‘get yourself seen’ (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha shares Instagram snap from hospital bed

The Loose Women presenter shared the pictures to grab fans’ attention.

Nadia wrote that she was “worried sick” about health problems.

The actress used the hashtags ‘women’s health’, ‘Hysteroscopy’ and ‘womb wellness’ to spread awareness.

These hashtags revealed that she had undergone a procedure called a Hysteroscopy to examine the inside of her womb.

If you have been worrying about any symptoms you’ve been experiencing, to bite the bullet and get yourself seen!

However, she was given the all-clear by doctors on Monday.

Additionally, the caption read: “The only reason I’m posting these pics is because I want to catch your eye and urge you, if you have been worrying about any symptoms you’ve been experiencing, to bite the bullet and get yourself seen!

“Delaying things will only cause more worry.

“I’m not going to lie. I’ve been worried sick myself recently but I was given the all-clear on Monday!”

She continued, “I only wish I had dealt with it earlier so I didn’t get myself into such a pickle.

“Don’t delay. Make the call. You know it makes sense. Big hugs love Nads.”

Fans sent their support

Nadia’s fans flooded the comments with well wishes and support.

Similarly, fans even shared their own experiences of having a hysteroscopy.

One fan wrote: “This! I’ve been over worrying for weeks but prioritised family life! (Mum of 4!) I went, and I was relieved when all was fine!”

Another said: “So glad you took care of it! Gynae stuff is so daunting. Speaking from experience.”

“So happy to hear you’re ok, Nadia; we can’t have you unwell,” one added.

Another wrote: “Sending loads of love and respect for raising awareness. Look after yourself.”

Another user said: “I think we all have things we need to have looked at, and I think most of us try to avoid getting checked, but it’s so important we do.”

Following the post, fans reached out to Nadia to share their experiences (Credit: ITV)

“Great to hear you’ve got good results, my lovely! And well done for getting this message out there… wise lady,” wrote someone else.

Evidently, Nadia’s post reminded fans to get checked or to book an appointment for a smear test.

“You’ve just reminded me to book my smear. Thanks,” one person said.

Another added: “Bless you, @nadiasawalha. Glad all is well! Thank you for sharing.. it helps other women.”

A third commented: “Been worrying about something and diagnosing myself. Going to make the call tomorrow. Thank you.”

Nevertheless, the post achieved its goal of raising awareness about women’s health issues.

We wish Nadia a speedy recovery from the procedure.

