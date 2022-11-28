On Loose Women today, Coleen Nolan stepped in following an exchange between Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter.

On Monday’s episode, the panel got around to discussing Toby Carvery, a popular UK restaurant chain.

Janet complained that she had the “misfortune” to once eat at the venue.

This quickly rubbed her co-stars the wrong way and a disagreement ensued.

Coleen said: “How can you say that about Toby Carvery it’s fantastic?”

However, Janet said: “When you get in there there’s, like, so much food.”

Brenda replied: “Yeah, you have a choice. It’s lovely.”

Janet then replied: “That’s why Britain’s obese.”

However, Brenda hit back: “No, no, no, Janet. I think that’s a bit harsh.”

Coleen was forced to shush the other ladies following gasps from the audience regarding Janet’s remark.

She then quickly took the show to an ad break.

Elsewhere in the episode, Coleen also spoke openly about her relationships.

She confessed that it had taken her a long time to come to terms with feeling good enough to be loved by her partner.

The panel was discussing whether there could be such a thing as being “too” in love.

Loose Women today: Coleen Nolan on ‘pushing’ her ex away

It was then that Coleen shared her own experiences. However, she didn’t make clear if she was discussing a current partner or former boyfriend.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I love love, love being in love, I fell in love really quickly and then later on in life, the last three of four years, I’ve been single,” explained the star.

“I’ve always loved them more than they loved me, always in my relationships. I’ve always given too much, I’ve always excused their behaviour or their faults or their ick – I go: ‘Oh, it’s just him, it’ll be fine tomorrow.'”

“This time round, I met someone who loved me probably more than I’ve ever been loved, and I pushed him away a lot. I kept thinking why are you doing that? That’s giving me the ick.”

Coleen added: “I opened myself up to it and said he loves me because he thinks I’m worth it. And it’s been a marvellous experience.”

It’s not known if Coleen is seeing anyone new.

TV’s Coleen splits from boyfriend

Coleen was reported to have split with her last known boyfriend, supermarket worker Michael Jones, back in July. At the time, the pair had been together for over a year.

A spokesman for Coleen confirmed the couple had split and said: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

