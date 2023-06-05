Anton Du Beke stuns Loose Women stars as he makes shock raunchy confession

Loose Women today (Monday, June 5) saw Strictly star Anton Du Beke make an appearance to discuss his new tour.

However, it wasn’t just the talk of his tour that grabbed attention – it was his shock, raunchy confessions!

Anton was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Anton Du Beke say on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Anton make an appearance on the show. The Strictly judge was on the programme to discuss his upcoming tour along with Giovanni Pernice – Him & Me.

The tour is set to kick off later this month and tour the UK throughout July. However, it wasn’t Anton’s tour that grabbed the Loose Women‘s attention today – it was his raunchy confessions!

Towards the end of the interview, Janet Street-Porter asked Anton about the “naked dancing” he likes to “get up to”.

Stumbling over his words, he said: “Yes, well, I like to…for Hannah [Summers, his wife].”

Anton had the Loose Women in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Anton’s raunchy confession on Loose Women today

Anton then continued. He said: “Well, at the end of an evening, before we go to bed, and of course, as one disrobes for bedtime, I like to…”

“Is this some kind of new foreplay?” Janet then asked. “Well, it’s not that new,” Anton replied as the audience laughed.

“I’ve been doing it for a while. I like to entertain her with a couple of my best moves. I like to give her a sort of contemporary version of Swan Lake. It’s like a toad in the hole through contemporary dance,” he said. “I like to waft.”

“Don’t you mean Toad of Toad Hall [Wind in the Willows], not ‘Toad in a Hole’?” Ruth Langsford asked. “Did I say Toad in a Hole?” Anton asked, smirking. “Oh, silly me.”

“Are we going to get naked dancing on the tour then?” he was then asked. “There could be. It depends how well it goes. If it starts to flag in the second half I might come out in a hotpant,” he joked.

Ruth blew kisses to Holly (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Holly’s ‘awkward’ interaction

Earlier on in the afternoon, Holly and Josie spoke to Ruth via video link towards the end of today’s edition of This Morning. Moments earlier, Josie and Holly had finished an interview with singer Adam Lambert.

“Let’s find out what Loose Women are talking about today. Hi there, Ruth,” Holly said. Ruth replied: “Hiya. We love Adam Lambert, too.” She then delivered three rapid air kisses and moved her hand as if sending them in his direction.

Twitter users were quick to comment on how awkward the whole interaction had seemed.

“Wow, Holly having to crossover to Ruth on #LooseWomen. Considering how Ruth’s husband has been sniping about Holly, that must have been awkward #ThisMorning,” one viewer tweeted.

“I don’t know how Ruth Langsford keeps a straight face when Holly Willoughby speaks to her when introducing Loose Women,” another said.

