Loose Women star Charlene White has addressed criticism that she doesn’t wear a poppy onscreen in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday.

The star, 41, took to her own Twitter feed to put the record straight.

Charlene hit back at critics (Credit: ITV)

What did Charlene White from Loose Women say about wearing a poppy?

Viewers of Loose Women may have noticed Charlene not wearing a poppy.

But Charlene offered an explanation in the face of criticism.

She said: “For @loosewomen, @itvnews and @itvlondon who aren’t aware about me not wearing a poppy on-screen in the lead up to 11th November.

“Here’s a statement and explanation that I’ve posted in previous years.”

She began by saying that she supports a number of charities, all of which she’s not allowed to “visually support them” onscree due to impartiality rules.

For @loosewomen, @itvnews and @itvlondon who aren’t aware about me not wearing a poppy on screen in the lead up to 11th November. Here’s a statement and explanation that I’ve posted in previous years: https://t.co/Y39rf2KK4c — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) November 4, 2021

She continued: “In my private life, it’s very different.

“I wear a poppy on Armistice Day – in fact I wear one that my friend Jen’s mum knitted for me a few years ago.

“And I proudly have one of the ceramic poppies from the Tower Of London on my mantelpiece.

“And every year I donate to the British Legion. Money which the charity desperately needs for the work that they do to support serving and ex-service men and women and their families.

“So please don’t think that I don’t support the work that our service personnel do, or that I don’t understand the sacrifices made by servicemen and women 100 years ago. I do.”

Fans supported Charlene’s statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to the message?

Fans supported Charlene after she posted the message.

One said in reply: “It’s totally your choice Charlene you shouldn’t get hate for it I don’t understand why people who read the news can’t show support for all the charities that would be impartial as they would all get more support not just the one charity.

Another wrote: “Such a shame you have to explain every year. It’s choice not compulsory.”

A third replied: “You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone. (Though I understand why you do).”

Finally, one said: “It’s a pity you have to repeat yourself every year.”