Charlene White addresses the subject of racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in a new ITV documentary – but is she married and, if so, who is Charlene White’s husband?

Police killed George Floyd in police custody nearly one year ago, and Charlene and Trevor McDonald speak to Brits about how his death affected their lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about Charlene and the new ITV doc.

Charlene White and Trevor McDonald present Has George Floyd Changed Britain? (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Charlene White and what is she famous for?

Charlene is a journalist and British TV presenter, best known for fronting the ITV News programme.

She has worked across radio, the BBC and ITV as a broadcast journalist.

First of all, she joined Radio 1 Newsbeat and its sister digital station BBC Radio 1Xtra as a reporter in 2002.

During that time, she interviewed people as diverse as Tony Blair, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

She joined ITN as a newscaster for the ITV News at 5:30 on ITV in 2008.

In April 2014, Charlene became the first black woman to present ITV News at Ten.

She is the lead presenter of ITV News London’s main 6pm programme.

Finally, Charlene was listed in the Top 100 of the most influential people in the UK of African/African-Caribbean descent in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Powerlist.

Charlene White’s husband: How old is she and where is she from?

Charlene Denise White was born on June 22 1980 in Greenwich, London, to Jamaican parents.

She is currently 40 years old.

The presenter graduated from the London College of Printing and went on to become the youngest senior journalist at the BBC, aged just 22.

She appeared on The Celebrity Chase, but who is Charlene White’s husband? (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Charlene White’s husband? Is she married?

Charlene does not have a husband, but is in a long-term relationship with her partner Andy, who she is extremely private about.

Andy is an executive TV producer, according to the Telegraph.

The couple have two children, a son called Alfie (born August 2017) and daughter Florence (born October 2019).

The family live together in South London.

Last year, Charlene revealed that two of her friends and her great-aunt had sadly died of Covid, but no members of Andy’s white British family had been affected – illustrating the differing impact of the virus on racial groups.

Charlene White on Loose Women

On 12 August 2020, Charlene White made her debut as a guest presenter of Loose Women.

She returned on 11 January 2021, where it was announced she was to become a regular presenter, following Andrea McLean‘s departure from the show.

She will be a permanent anchor, rotating with the likes of Ruth Langsford, Christine Lampard and Kaye Adams.

Speaking about joining the show, Charlene told fellow panellist Nadia Sawalha: “This is rather exciting, isn’t it?

“I am very happy, thank you so much for having me, ladies.”

She added: “I’m officially a Loose Woman! I am honestly absolutely stoked.

“I have been buzzing all this time to be able to reveal that I am the latest and the newest Loose Woman.”

Charlene White’s husband: Why did she not wear a poppy?

While presenting an ITV News bulletin, Charlene did not wear a Remembrance Day poppy – going against tradition.

She said at the time: “I prefer to be neutral and impartial on screen so that one of those charities doesn’t feel less favoured than another.”

Her actions made her a target for racist trolls.

Charlene claims she became the target of a disgusting “Sack The [bleep]” campaign led by an English Defence League member.

The subsequent abuse she received from trolls left her in tears.

Has George Floyd Changed Britain? on ITV1

Charlene White and Sir Trevor McDonald present Has George Floyd Changed Britain on ITV1.

In the lead up to the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, this hour-long documentary explores its impact for people living in the UK.

This one-off doc investigates the consequences of the tragedy and the conversations that have followed in Britain and around the world.

Sir Trevor and Charlene examine the effect of the Black Lives Matter movement and, in the wake of recent studies, ask to what extent prejudice is embedded in British society.

A year on, what has really changed?

Trevor McDonald and Charlene White: Has George Floyd Changed Britain? airs on Wednesday May 12 2021 at 9pm.

